Some of the most creative home decorating ideas can be seen in small homes. This is because a small space really forces an interior designer or decorator to look beyond all the usual furniture placements and default decorating choices. Unused corners are often given new life, special features turn up in unconventional places and even the little arrangements have a cute and tiny sort of beauty you don't often see in larger homes.

So today, we're dedicating ourselves to presenting 7 unusual ideas for small homes. We hope you enjoy it! Of course, don't forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, too.