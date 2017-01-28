Some of the most creative home decorating ideas can be seen in small homes. This is because a small space really forces an interior designer or decorator to look beyond all the usual furniture placements and default decorating choices. Unused corners are often given new life, special features turn up in unconventional places and even the little arrangements have a cute and tiny sort of beauty you don't often see in larger homes.
So today, we're dedicating ourselves to presenting 7 unusual ideas for small homes. We hope you enjoy it! Of course, don't forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, too.
It's easy to assume that bookshelves always need to be in reach. But that's not true if you have delicate items that are purely for show. In this regard, a long shelf running along the edge of the ceiling is perfect.
Every room needs a central focal point and in a small home this is even more important. So if you have some attention grabbing plants, why not combine them with the central light fixture to create a feature like this.
In a large living room there are usually lots of obvious places to place the wall art and decorations. But a small living room can easily look cluttered with two many points of interest. A lovely alternative is to create a decorative corner like this. The shelf on the left contains a few ceramics, some scents and a small picture. The secret to making this kind of thing work is using a very restricted colour palette.
The wall space in this small home has really been turned into something special. It's not just a built-in bookcase; it's more like a mini library. The big bold frame makes it look like a decorative element and the deep partitions are used to display sculptural objects as well. Check out the dedicated upper lighting panel.
This definitely has to be one of the most unusual little bedrooms we've seen. It's a room within a room. The colour scheme definitely plays a bit part in creating a sense of cohesion within the two very different zones here.
Multifunctional furniture is one of those unique elements that can turn the smallest room into a treasure box of surprises. There are fold-out kitchens, pop-up desks and of course, pop-up dressing tables like this to explore.
This one-room apartment has a platform that forms the base of the bed and morphs into a sofa seat. It's certainly a good way of separating the sleeping space from the living space. It also adds that little bit more storage into the small home.
