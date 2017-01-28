Your browser is out-of-date.

7 unusual ideas for small homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
Some of the most creative home decorating ideas can be seen in small homes. This is because a small space really forces an interior designer or decorator to look beyond all the usual furniture placements and default decorating choices. Unused corners are often given new life, special features turn up in unconventional places and even the little arrangements have a cute and tiny sort of beauty you don't often see in larger homes.

So today, we're dedicating ourselves to presenting 7 unusual ideas for small homes. We hope you enjoy it! Of course, don't forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, too.

1. High bookshelf

It's easy to assume that bookshelves always need to be in reach. But that's not true if you have delicate items that are purely for show. In this regard, a long shelf running along the edge of the ceiling is perfect.

2. A ceiling light surrounded by plants

Every room needs a central focal point and in a small home this is even more important. So if you have some attention grabbing plants, why not combine them with the central light fixture to create a feature like this.

3. A decorative corner

In a large living room there are usually lots of obvious places to place the wall art and decorations. But a small living room can easily look cluttered with two many points of interest. A lovely alternative is to create a decorative corner like this. The shelf on the left contains a few ceramics, some scents and a small picture. The secret to making this kind of thing work is using a very restricted colour palette.

4. A special little home library

The wall space in this small home has really been turned into something special. It's not just a built-in bookcase; it's more like a mini library. The big bold frame makes it look like a decorative element and the deep partitions are used to display sculptural objects as well. Check out the dedicated upper lighting panel.

5. A unique little room in a room

This definitely has to be one of the most unusual little bedrooms we've seen. It's a room within a room. The colour scheme definitely plays a bit part in creating a sense of cohesion within the two very different zones here.

6. Multifunctional furniture full of surprise compartments

Multifunctional furniture is one of those unique elements that can turn the smallest room into a treasure box of surprises. There are fold-out kitchens, pop-up desks and of course, pop-up dressing tables like this to explore.

7. A platform

This one-room apartment has a platform that forms the base of the bed and morphs into a sofa seat. It's certainly a good way of separating the sleeping space from the living space. It also adds that little bit more storage into the small home.

For more small home ideas, have a peek at 8 small but revolutionary bathrooms.

Which of these small home ideas caught you by surprise?

