15 small homes with genius storage ideas to copy

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
If you reside in a small home, you’ll be well aware of the storage issues that often come with compact dwellings. Without the right storage, interior areas can become cluttered, chaotic and cloistered. Ensuring you have enough space to keep your domestic appurtenances can definitely improve the overall ambience and atmosphere within your abode. But what is one to do when you don’t have enough room? 

Innovative and creative thinking can definitely assist in creating a usable and functional property, while the right setup boosts a sense of organisation and cleanliness. To get you started, we've gathered 15 small homes that have implemented genius storage ideas to copy—check them out below!

1. These nifty sofas include underneath shelving for books and more!

책이 가득한 24평 아파트 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Minimalist living room
2. Our first home boasts high wall-mounted shelving, which is perfect for those with only a small amount of room to work with

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
3. Work with your corners and add shelving that has been enhanced with recessed lighting

Projects, Fifty Fifty Furniture Fifty Fifty Furniture Living roomShelves
4. Get creative with your furniture and choose beds that come replete with underneath storage space

English Rose Seafoam Divan Bed Little Lucy Willow Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
5. The all-in-one ‘living cube’ is ideal for one-room or studio apartments

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomStorage
6. Clean and crisp white joinery can feel invisible, while offering a huge amount of space for household miscellany

DEPARTAMENTO KALÁH, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma BathroomStorage White
7. Think you don’t have room for a pantry? Think again! This narrow cupboard is ideal for those with no space at all…

Cocina Reforma Monte Blanco, Mater & Mobil Mater & Mobil Modern kitchen
8. Utilise curtains to section off a space in your bedroom for clothing and dressing

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
9. Go vintage and look for old trunks that can impart uniqueness in your dwelling, while adding the perfect space for odds and ends

vintage Koffer - Vulkanfiber - VEB Kindelbrück, maduett maduett Study/officeStorage Engineered Wood
10. Think about employing some bespoke storage, and fit your setup against one wall to ensure it is customised to your abode

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
11. In a one-room apartment, you can think outside the box to create storage spaces that are original and perfect for tiny homes

Vantage Park | mid-level | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom
If you're having difficulty with your one-room or small home, you can always chat to a professional to get some expert design advice. Find an interior designer here, and get started on your new home today!

12. Under-stair space is often neglected. Get creative and create a pull-out closet space…

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
13. No room for a TV? Add it to the end of your bed in a cabinet with a electronic lifting system

ÖZEL KONUT - AHMET NURİ ÇİMEN SİTESİ ANTALYA, DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. BedroomAccessories & decoration
14. No matter how small your stairs, there is always room for a shoe holder

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
15. Want a cellar, but unsure how you could possibly fit one? Go down, with a spiral cellar that hides within the flooring

Spiral Cellar with Recessed Trap Door Spiral Cellars Rustic style wine cellar
Want more storage advice? Check out: Excellent shoe storage ideas for the home

A picture-perfect (and surprisingly cheap) family home
Do you have any other storage tips or tricks for our readers? Add them below!

