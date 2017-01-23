15 small homes with genius storage ideas to copy

If you reside in a small home, you’ll be well aware of the storage issues that often come with compact dwellings. Without the right storage, interior areas can become cluttered, chaotic and cloistered. Ensuring you have enough space to keep your domestic appurtenances can definitely improve the overall ambience and atmosphere within your abode. But what is one to do when you don’t have enough room?

Innovative and creative thinking can definitely assist in creating a usable and functional property, while the right setup boosts a sense of organisation and cleanliness. To get you started, we've gathered 15 small homes that have implemented genius storage ideas to copy—check them out below!