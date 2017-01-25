15 table-setting tips for your CNY celebrations

It’s that time of the year once again folks – Chinese New Year is upon us, which means it’s time to prepare your home for the upcoming festivities! Whether you’re having people around to your dwelling or not, this time of the year is perfect for cleaning out your home, and sweeping away any negative energy in order to start 2017 with a fresh perspective and ambience.
If however you are expecting guests, we’re going to show you 15 brilliant table settings that are sure to impress and delight your visitors. Are you ready to celebrate the Year of the Rooster? Check out our tips and decorative ideas below to ensure your home is filled with luck and prosperity for the coming year.
Fresh produce is alluring and makes a great centrepiece for your table. Get creative and design something that evokes a sense of renewal, rebirth and positivity.
As always, clearing away clutter will help your space to feel welcoming and enjoyable. If you need help with your home's design you should chat to a professional designer, who can assist and improve your space. Find one here at homify and get started today!
It only takes 5 minutes but giving your dining room a quick once-over will drastically improve its ambience. Neaten throw cushions and fold blankets, while straightening books and any other accessories.
If you use your dining table as a workspace you should get rid of all of your digital items and papers, ensuring the surface is clean and clear.
Fresh flowers not only look great, they help deodorise your home as well. You really cannot go overboard with blooms, so get creative and fill your home with life and floral scents.
Keep your surface clean and clear, with only the necessary tableware. Avoid overcrowding your table, but add all the trimmings in a well-organised fashion.
Ensure everyone RSVPs to your event so you can plan the right table and add the correct amount of chairs. Additionally, keep a couple spare in case you have surprise visitors or the need for extra seating.
Let’s face it, some people just won’t get along at your event. To minimise uncomfortable situations, consider where everyone is sitting and add place settings to ensure no one is confused.
Good lighting is crucial to evoking the right mood and ambience at your party. Ring in the Chinese New Year with soft lighting, assembled from multiple sources.
There is nothing worse than being at a party and feeling uncomfortable. Add throw cushions, soft lighting and remember to focus on other areas of your house that will be frequented by guests, such as the bathroom and entrance hall.
Your console table doesn’t have to be left out of the table setting preparations. Add candles and accessories, remembering to restock your glassware and any other essentials you may require.
Red flowers, accessories and tableware will help boost the festive spirit for your new year celebrations and impart a sense of renewal.
Your kitchen is probably in full view of your dining room, for this reason you should keep it clean and practical. This festively coloured red kitchen is a nice example of how to ensure your space is tidy and organised.
Vases make a huge statement and add to the décor and detailing of your room. Choose bright hues, and focus on the Year of the Rooster colours of red, pink, orange and purple.
Your room should feel inviting and welcoming. Add music to soften the ambience, while boosting natural light is another trick that will definitely ensure your event is fun and relaxing for all.
