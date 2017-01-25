15 table-setting tips for your CNY celebrations

It’s that time of the year once again folks – Chinese New Year is upon us, which means it’s time to prepare your home for the upcoming festivities! Whether you’re having people around to your dwelling or not, this time of the year is perfect for cleaning out your home, and sweeping away any negative energy in order to start 2017 with a fresh perspective and ambience.

If however you are expecting guests, we’re going to show you 15 brilliant table settings that are sure to impress and delight your visitors. Are you ready to celebrate the Year of the Rooster? Check out our tips and decorative ideas below to ensure your home is filled with luck and prosperity for the coming year.