A dreadful bathroom gets a spectacular modern makeover

Renovation projects may be extremely challenging, but the desired end result is always achievable sooner or later. For instance, this drab and gloomy bathroom from the '70s posed a major challenge for the architects at Architetto Alberto Colella, but they decided to give it a modern makeover without changing the layout. By altering the appearance of the walls, floor and fixtures, a very fashionable and cosy outcome was attained. Now the bathroom is convenient, bright, airy and stylishly minimal. Let’s see how they did it!
The old bathroom was perhaps charming at one point in time, but had started to look dull and dated. The pedestal sink, tacky soap holders and cluttered mirror added to the gloomy vibe and lack of functionality.
Dark green tiles on the floor, alongside pink patterned tiles on the walls, clashed terribly and offered zero aesthetic appeal. The pink fixtures were old-fashioned and drab, too.
It’s hard to believe this bathroom is the same as the one we saw before! Light colours, smooth walls without tiles and cosy wooden flooring have dramatically altered the bathroom’s aura. The sink cabinet and tub look very modern and stylish too.
The decorative grey tiles covering the wall near the window add a charming creative touch to the bathroom. The wooden frame of the window looks warm and rustic, while the modern fixtures promise complete convenience.
Equipped with contemporary shower space, a comfy tub, sleek fixtures and neat wooden elements, the bathroom looks complete and practical. It caters to all daily needs with élan.
Rendered in natural oak, the bathtub cladding exudes warmth and natural freshness, which complement the floor. The glass shower doors look elegant and ensure a bright, open and airy atmosphere here.
The irregular layout of the bathroom was an obstacle to easy functionality, and this had to be overcome without changing the position of the walls. This is due to the fact that the drainage system could not be jeopardised.
A very modern look has been achieved by altering the flooring and keeping the walls intact. The wood-clad portion of the floor is reserved for the shower and tub, while the tiled area features the sink, WC and bidet.
