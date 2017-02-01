Your browser is out-of-date.

False ceilings: 10 amazing designs!

Justwords Justwords
AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
When we talk about false ceilings, the first image that comes to mind is the traditional expanse of simple white tiles. Now, however, there's a vast range of false ceilings available. Choose from a variety of colours, textures, materials, patterns and sizes for a fantastic false ceiling that goes way beyond its traditional purpose of concealing the wiring, pipes and ductwork! Today we bring to you 10 stunning designs for false ceilings that will add a dash of pizzazz to any home. Let’s take a look…

1. Simple sophistication

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

Whether it be used to cover the entire ceiling surface or only a part of it, a false ceiling is a useful thing. Here we see a false ceiling made of plasterboard that highlights the stylish staircase.

2. Decorative touches

GRM | Progetto di interni in un edificio Liberty, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

A renovation in Art Nouveau style includes a beautifully embellished false ceiling that heightens the elegance of the room considerably!

3. Soft lighting

Intervento di Ristrutturazione di un appartamento zona Monteverde, a Roma ., NicArch NicArch Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NicArch

A false ceiling in a home library is a great idea to provide LED backlighting. This not only creates a soft glow that is perfect for a cosy read, it also looks extremely stylish!

4. Air conditioning

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti BedroomLighting
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Another great use for a false ceiling is to hide the air conditioning or room heating apparatus. In this picture, the use of a false ceiling has helped in the installation of the air conditioning as well as enabling the addition of lights.

5. Lengthening effect

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

This amazing false ceiling highlights the length of the hall, with backlights and spotlights creating a glowing path.

6. Demarcating areas

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Tramas

A break in the ceiling can help demarcate zones in a linear room. Look at how the false ceiling in this picture separates the living area from the other spaces.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Concealing the wiring

Appartamento_V, LMarchitects LMarchitects Living roomSide tables & trays
LMarchitects

This elegant grey and white décor is subtly lit by magical lights whose wiring is neatly hidden behind the false ceiling.

8. Ceiling designs

homify Modern dining room
homify

A design in the false ceiling can enhance the visual effect of an accessory, as is the case in this picture. The hanging lights over the dining table look all the more stylish thanks to the design in the false ceiling.

9. Creative notes

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room Wood
Nicola Sacco Architetto

A few innovative touches can give you a designer false ceiling. Observe the fragmented effect of the lights through the false ceiling over the dining table, while the original wooden beams are beautifully highlighted over the living area!

10. Forming a path

Showroom Bergmann Wien, Foschi & Nolletti Architetti Foschi & Nolletti Architetti Minimalist event venues Offices & stores
Foschi &amp; Nolletti Architetti

In a commercial establishment, false ceilings can be used as a path to guide visitors around a showroom, with spotlights further heightening the effect.

False ceilings are a practical tool and, with a bit of ingenuity, also become a beautiful part of the décor! For more home decor tips, don't miss: 10 homes that show the magic of mirrors

6 clever ways to make your small kitchen better
Which of these ceiling ideas would you choose?

