False ceilings: 10 amazing designs!

When we talk about false ceilings, the first image that comes to mind is the traditional expanse of simple white tiles. Now, however, there's a vast range of false ceilings available. Choose from a variety of colours, textures, materials, patterns and sizes for a fantastic false ceiling that goes way beyond its traditional purpose of concealing the wiring, pipes and ductwork! Today we bring to you 10 stunning designs for false ceilings that will add a dash of pizzazz to any home. Let’s take a look…
Whether it be used to cover the entire ceiling surface or only a part of it, a false ceiling is a useful thing. Here we see a false ceiling made of plasterboard that highlights the stylish staircase.
A renovation in Art Nouveau style includes a beautifully embellished false ceiling that heightens the elegance of the room considerably!
A false ceiling in a home library is a great idea to provide LED backlighting. This not only creates a soft glow that is perfect for a cosy read, it also looks extremely stylish!
Another great use for a false ceiling is to hide the air conditioning or room heating apparatus. In this picture, the use of a false ceiling has helped in the installation of the air conditioning as well as enabling the addition of lights.
This amazing false ceiling highlights the length of the hall, with backlights and spotlights creating a glowing path.
A break in the ceiling can help demarcate zones in a linear room. Look at how the false ceiling in this picture separates the living area from the other spaces.
This elegant grey and white décor is subtly lit by magical lights whose wiring is neatly hidden behind the false ceiling.
A design in the false ceiling can enhance the visual effect of an accessory, as is the case in this picture. The hanging lights over the dining table look all the more stylish thanks to the design in the false ceiling.
A few innovative touches can give you a designer false ceiling. Observe the fragmented effect of the lights through the false ceiling over the dining table, while the original wooden beams are beautifully highlighted over the living area!
In a commercial establishment, false ceilings can be used as a path to guide visitors around a showroom, with spotlights further heightening the effect.
False ceilings are a practical tool and, with a bit of ingenuity, also become a beautiful part of the décor! For more home decor tips, don't miss: 10 homes that show the magic of mirrors