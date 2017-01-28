A compact modern home you'll wish was yours

Finding space in a big Asian city to build a home isn't easy. And when you do have a plot for an architect to get started on, it usually isn't a particularly large area. That's why the architect will need to employ some excellent design skills in order to create a house which is both stylish and practical for modern living. Here at homify, we have one such example for you today! Let's take a tour inside to see more…
It seems to be the fashion these days in Asian home design to create irregular shapes when designing exterior walls, facades and roofs. We see that this particular shape is leaning in to create an entranceway. The girder panel with 3 windows gives us some indication that this may be a residential property, although it is not obvious at first. Notice the sloping back wall behind, which does give a certain pleasing feature to the property.
From this angle we get a clearer view of the facade and quirky porch. Then there's the simple space for a driveway; one that's open to creative exploits and could surely be turned into a lovely garden to make the property more colourful if desired.
This bright, spacious hallway is welcoming and pleasant to the eye. The beautiful back-lit tree is a great touch and shows just how a bit of imagination can really add to a room. Light wooden flooring with white wall is an easy way to create an impression of light. Any natural illumination will bounce off these reflective surfaces.
We see here the contemporary concept of living quarters shared by both kitchen and dining areas. The result is a more spacious and sociable large room where family members are together and not segregated by walls. Again, it also serves to promote light, and we see how the excellent patio doors permit daylight to flood the room. The aple wood flooring is carried through from the hallway to great effect.
Notable features include the hanging lights in black, as well as the couch, which acts as a partition of sorts, separating the rooms at a very basic level.
The use of white in the living area and kitchen keeps things simple and clean looking. It also makes accent colours stand out, as seen with the darker boards near the back of the room. For more examples of how to create beautiful home spaces, check out: 5 ways to create a living room your guests will love
The architect has employed the clever trick of built-in wardrobes and units that are part of the walls themselves.
Surrounded on three sides by other rooms of the house, this patio becomes a communal area for family members to easily access in the summer, allowing them to go from room to room without opening or closing doors.
Kids will love this idea! A ladder to climb into bed is exciting and a great way to save space on the floor.
Again, the architect has seen fit to add another space above the master bedroom for even more sleeping options. It could also be used as a study area, meditation space or simply a place to store everyday objects.