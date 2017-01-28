A compact modern home you'll wish was yours

We see here the contemporary concept of living quarters shared by both kitchen and dining areas. The result is a more spacious and sociable large room where family members are together and not segregated by walls. Again, it also serves to promote light, and we see how the excellent patio doors permit daylight to flood the room. The aple wood flooring is carried through from the hallway to great effect.

Notable features include the hanging lights in black, as well as the couch, which acts as a partition of sorts, separating the rooms at a very basic level.