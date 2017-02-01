The simple Korean home perfect for a family

An L-shaped home design presents an excellent, cost-efficient opportunity to work around the challenges of a building site. That extra wing could be used to provide extra privacy on one side of the home, make the most of the natural sunlight or create a sort of boundary around a small front garden.

But we have seen few L-shaped homes with the level of complexity we'll explore today. Korean architects, Naver, have stretched out the proportions of this L-shaped home to create an extremely elongated dwelling. It's the layout that really has us excited with this one! Let's have a look inside…