Villa T, Naples: a house of quirks

Innovation doesn’t need to be sustained throughout every part of a home. Often, just a few really original elements are enough to set a house apart from the rest.
Villa T, the interior of which was designed by Neapolitan architects Studio Vesce, is proof of this. It’s a simple, practical and very liveable space that only deviates significantly from expectations in a small selection of places – but those places are the key to the overall feel of the home. Let’s take a look at them.
Let’s start with one of the most striking features to be found in the entire property: the bathroom sink. It may come as a bit of a surprise that this particular piece is as worthy of attention as it is, as – though there are some really well-designed sinks out there – it’s relatively unusual that a sink is as definitive of the style of a home as this one is. Usually that signature item might be a bed, an armchair or even the staircase, but very rarely is it the sink. (The staircase in this particular house is, as it happens, also very special, but we’ll get to that later on.)
The basin of the sink, if it can be referred to as such in spite of its distinctly un-basin-like shape, stands tall, its beauty in its simplicity. The urge to over-design has been resisted admirably here; there is more that could have been done with this shape, but the other features of the sink are strong enough that they require no back-up.
One of those features is, of course, that wonderfully bold tap, curving upwards and over like the leaf of a fern weighed down by a giant water droplet about to drip into the sink below. Seen out of context, it would possibly be quite hard to identify this as a tap with any level of certainty; it’s truly an original.
Another notable feature of this room is the sharp, straightforward modern fireplace built into the wall. The curve of the tap arches over it, framing it perfectly. On a winter evening, lighting this fire would transform this coolly contemporary room into a cosy hideaway just made for long, warming baths.
And this is where those baths would be taking place. This welcoming tub is shaped rather like a giant sink itself. Round-bottomed and without feet, it seems to be continually on the edge of toppling; but the key to its gravity-defying magic is the support offered by the seating area that it’s built into. That pretty, natural shape used for the sink tap is repeated again here too.
Once you’ve seen it done as neatly as this, putting a set of shelves in the back of a sofa seems such an obvious storage solution that it’s hard to imagine why more people don’t do it.
The staircase is another feature that really stands out, offering much more than just the basic fulfilment of its practical purpose. The lower section, featuring “floating” wooden steps supported only by the wall, is beautiful enough in itself; but in combination with the upper section it becomes something really special. This part of the staircase exchanges the traditional handrail for a glass barricade that leaves the clean, zig-zag lines of the steps exposed to view. The two contrasting parts of the staircase form an irresistible focal point for the living room.
