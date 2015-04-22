Villa T, Naples: a house of quirks

Let’s start with one of the most striking features to be found in the entire property: the bathroom sink. It may come as a bit of a surprise that this particular piece is as worthy of attention as it is, as – though there are some really well-designed sinks out there – it’s relatively unusual that a sink is as definitive of the style of a home as this one is. Usually that signature item might be a bed, an armchair or even the staircase, but very rarely is it the sink. (The staircase in this particular house is, as it happens, also very special, but we’ll get to that later on.)

The basin of the sink, if it can be referred to as such in spite of its distinctly un-basin-like shape, stands tall, its beauty in its simplicity. The urge to over-design has been resisted admirably here; there is more that could have been done with this shape, but the other features of the sink are strong enough that they require no back-up.