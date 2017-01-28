After seeing these 17 living rooms, you'll want to change yours!

If you ever walk across your living room and think it could use a bit of a revamp or redesign, then this is the article for you! We're going to show you 17 amazing spaces that will definitely give you all the inspiration you could possibly need. From minimal masterpieces through to colourful, fun spaces, we think everyone will find some key motifs that they love enough to copy in all of these interior designer-curated spaces. You really won't believe some of the standout features!