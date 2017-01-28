Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

After seeing these 17 living rooms, you'll want to change yours!

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas Artek sas Modern living room Glass Green
Loading admin actions …

If you ever walk across your living room and think it could use a bit of a revamp or redesign, then this is the article for you! We're going to show you 17 amazing spaces that will definitely give you all the inspiration you could possibly need. From minimal masterpieces through to colourful, fun spaces, we think everyone will find some key motifs that they love enough to copy in all of these interior designer-curated spaces. You really won't believe some of the standout features!

1. Little and large.

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

The sunken look of the sofa area really contrasts with the real height of the room to create an unusual and enticing space. The dark accents work wonders as well!

2. Fun and youthful.

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style living room
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

What a charming and fresh little living room! By focusing on colour and unusual accent pieces, the vibe here is young and frivolous. We love it!

3. A sea of neutrals.

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern living room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

When a calmer, more considered look is what you want, choosing neutral colours will never be a bad move. Add in some natural wood for the perfect complementary tones too!

4. An inspired layout.

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Minimalist living room
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

Turning the sofas inwards to form a sociable layout is a great idea that so many people overlook! We know you might have a television, but isn't a little conversation worth enjoying too?

5. Monochrome magic.

Departamento Doig, Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Modern living room
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

White, black and glass have such a stylish and classic look when combined and we think this living room is proof of that! White works well as the main colour, with punchy black accents and a blink and you'll miss it glass coffee table.

6. All about colour.

Ejemplos de decoración, DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA Modern living room
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

The brazen use of colour, pattern and unusual furniture here makes for a truly fantastic living room that you don't want to stop exploring! Just when you think you've spotted everything a little out of the ordinary, a bendy coffee table shocks you too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Charm personified.

Итальянский квартал, Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style living room Turquoise
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Looking every inch the perfect period home, the pale blue walls, white wood and simple décor all combine to make for an elegant and classy living room. We love the traditional chairs!

8. Open-plan perfection.

Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas Artek sas Modern living room Glass Green
Artek sas

Artek sas
Artek sas
Artek sas

What a great way to really cordon off a living room area in an open-plan setting! An area rug and some chairs makes for a wonderfully sunny little spot here!

9. All about the furniture.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even a small living room can look incredible, of you focus on the sofa! This grey velvet Chesterfield is really eye-catching and the red cushion draw your attention even more.

10. Earth tones.

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Classic style living room
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

A neutral home can enjoy a good splash of colour in a living room, if you choose tones inspired by nature. The autumnal shades here really work with the beige walls and sofa and add a new dimension of style.

11. Nature in the home.

Интерьер квартиры с намеком на фэн-шуй, Студия интерьера "SENSE" Студия интерьера 'SENSE' Eclectic style living room
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>

Студия интерьера "SENSE"
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>
Студия интерьера "SENSE"

Large houseplants or even indoor trees can lift a space like nothing else and here, we see exactly that happening. A pared back and softly coloured room looks great with some striking nature included and there's even room for a desk!

12. Statement walls.

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

Decals have really taken off in interior design circles and they make for such unique and personal living rooms! Here, a favourite quote and some impactful art has made a simple space look like a an art gallery!

13. The dark side.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

We love this different take on neutrals, with darker tones being used to create a cosy living room that is focused around a striking fireplace! All the natural wood really adds to the snug feel too.

14. Simple and pretty.

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

You don't need to go overboard with a theme if you like your spaces simple and neat. This living room is heavenly, with a punchy pink accent tone and plenty of natural light.

15. Rustic motifs.

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

For homes with a more rugged and rustic look, a suitably natural living room is a must! Playing with the tones of the natural wood through the use of beautiful textiles, such as rugs and cushions, really works here!

16. Room with a view!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This conservatory-style extension has certainly created an incredible living room area! With uninterrupted views out into the garden and a gorgeous woodburner in place, all that you need is a comfy sofa for fabulous family time.

17. Luxury personified.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

We understand the desire to have a living room that looks and feels luxurious and by choosing fluffy rugs, suede sofas and unusual ceiling lighting, you can capture the aesthetic perfectly!

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to decorate a living room of only 10m².

A compact modern home you'll wish was yours
Which of these styles really appealed to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks