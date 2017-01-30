Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 L-shaped kitchens perfect for small apartments

press profile homify press profile homify
Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A clever design for small and medium-sized kitchens, the L-shaped setup will assist in offering a space-conscious arrangement, while providing a stylish option for awkward corners and nooks. Versatile and sophisticated, an L-shaped cooking space will add value to your home, in addition to adding character and charisma. 

Is your kitchen looking a little worse for wear? Is it in need of a makeover, facelift or refresh? If you've answered yes, then you are in luck! Today we're going to be taking a look at 6 charming L-shaped kitchens that are perfect for small apartments or homes. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and start planning your next domestic renovation…

1. White and blue

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

The first L-shaped kitchen we take a peek inside is this high-gloss white cooking space. Offering a clean impression and aesthetic, the design employs bright blue backsplash glass, which is then illuminated by recessed LEDs. 

2. Practical and open

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores KitchenBench tops
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

An open plan kitchen doesn't have to be restricted to large homes. In this example the kitchen planners have included a large window that provides a view into the next room. Connected to the bedroom this L-shaped kitchen enjoys all the benefits of an open aesthetic, without the associated smells and odours from cooking. 

3. Urbane and edgy

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

This next kitchen embraces its wall space to include plenty of storage, while the L-shaped arrangement ensures the room is welcoming and open to guests. Adding an urban touch is the subway style tiles, which incorporate an edgy vibe and characterful ambience. 

4. Scandinavian simplicity

homify Scandinavian style kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Is there anything better than the functional simplicity of Nordic design? We certainly don't think so, and believe this kitchen proves it! 

Effortlessly graceful, the room boasts fitting free joinery, timber counters and an all-white palette that adds a crisp refinement without feeling too fussy. 

5. Working with the space

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

Sometimes you might feel as though your kitchen is simply in the wrong place within your dwelling. Luckily there is always a solution, and an L-shaped cooking space can definitely help. 

In this example, designers have worked with the blank walls to create a useful space that doesn't impede on the large sliding doors that open up to the exterior area.

6. Charming subtle hues

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

Last, but certainly not least, we check out this lovely lavender number, which boasts a well-equipped setup, plenty of character and a space-optimised arrangement. 

Although tiny, this room makes the most of its limited area with full-size appliances, bright blooms and a clutter free aesthetic.

Would you like some more kitchen inspiration? Check out: 7 modern mini-kitchens for inspiration

The dazzling modern home with a deceptive facade
Which kitchen design do you like the best? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks