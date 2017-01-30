6 L-shaped kitchens perfect for small apartments

A clever design for small and medium-sized kitchens, the L-shaped setup will assist in offering a space-conscious arrangement, while providing a stylish option for awkward corners and nooks. Versatile and sophisticated, an L-shaped cooking space will add value to your home, in addition to adding character and charisma.

Is your kitchen looking a little worse for wear? Is it in need of a makeover, facelift or refresh? If you've answered yes, then you are in luck! Today we're going to be taking a look at 6 charming L-shaped kitchens that are perfect for small apartments or homes. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and start planning your next domestic renovation…