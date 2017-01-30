6 L-shaped kitchens perfect for small apartments

A clever design for small and medium-sized kitchens, the L-shaped setup will assist in offering a space-conscious arrangement, while providing a stylish option for awkward corners and nooks. Versatile and sophisticated, an L-shaped cooking space will add value to your home, in addition to adding character and charisma.
Is your kitchen looking a little worse for wear? Is it in need of a makeover, facelift or refresh? If you've answered yes, then you are in luck! Today we're going to be taking a look at 6 charming L-shaped kitchens that are perfect for small apartments or homes. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and start planning your next domestic renovation…
The first L-shaped kitchen we take a peek inside is this high-gloss white cooking space. Offering a clean impression and aesthetic, the design employs bright blue backsplash glass, which is then illuminated by recessed LEDs.
An open plan kitchen doesn't have to be restricted to large homes. In this example the kitchen planners have included a large window that provides a view into the next room. Connected to the bedroom this L-shaped kitchen enjoys all the benefits of an open aesthetic, without the associated smells and odours from cooking.
This next kitchen embraces its wall space to include plenty of storage, while the L-shaped arrangement ensures the room is welcoming and open to guests. Adding an urban touch is the subway style tiles, which incorporate an edgy vibe and characterful ambience.
Is there anything better than the functional simplicity of Nordic design? We certainly don't think so, and believe this kitchen proves it!
Effortlessly graceful, the room boasts fitting free joinery, timber counters and an all-white palette that adds a crisp refinement without feeling too fussy.
Sometimes you might feel as though your kitchen is simply in the wrong place within your dwelling. Luckily there is always a solution, and an L-shaped cooking space can definitely help.
In this example, designers have worked with the blank walls to create a useful space that doesn't impede on the large sliding doors that open up to the exterior area.
Last, but certainly not least, we check out this lovely lavender number, which boasts a well-equipped setup, plenty of character and a space-optimised arrangement.
Although tiny, this room makes the most of its limited area with full-size appliances, bright blooms and a clutter free aesthetic.
