A dreamy apartment which proves why neutrals rule

Certain homes really manage to capture the essence of our aesthetic sensibilities. Fabulously charismatic, cosy or comforting, these dwellings embrace our inner decorative desires and present them in a visually appealing, highly desirable package. If you're ready to check out a dwelling that bursts with luxury and opulence, then you are going to want to check out today's feature apartment.

Serene and calming, the overall ambience within this home is one of comfort and lavishness. Opulent yet not excessive, the atmosphere is elegance and refined, with a true sense of homeliness and hospitality.

Designed by the team at Alessandra Contigli Architecture and Interiors, this large apartment of approximately 300 square metres boasts everything one might need for fabulously relaxed living. Situated in the region of Nova Lima, about 20 kilometres southeast of Belo Horizonte, the property enjoys a subdued, neutral aesthetic, with plenty of statement making features.

Would you like to take a tour? Check out this striking home below…