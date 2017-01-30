The dazzling modern home with a deceptive facade

Home interior styles tend to follow patterns and trends that can become a bit predictable after a while. Minimalist, green-friendly homes are an obvious one doing the rounds at the moment. But every now and then, we come across a home that manages to pull off a certain look in a slightly different way. We believe that today's project just might be one of them.

The dwelling is a two-level townhouse with lots of pale wood, glass features and a minimalist aesthetic. But when it all comes together, the effect is quite unique. The architects, Pablo Munoz Paya, have provided us with lots of photos. So let's go on an extended visual tour!