A modern city apartment full of elegant ideas

If you have a fairly standard modern apartment, and want to do something really interesting with the interior architecture, the Italian apartment we're going to explore should provide lots of inspiration!

The architect Fabiola Ferrarello has fitted it out with a unique curved dividing wall, glossy fittings and sophisticated furniture to create a very glamorous interior. This is an apartment that dazzles thanks to its interior architecture rather than any fancy views or unique benefits of the space. This is good news because it makes it that bit more attainable. Let's have a look inside…