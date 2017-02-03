Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern city apartment full of elegant ideas

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Ristrutturazione appartamento 100 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello
If you have a fairly standard modern apartment, and want to do something really interesting with the interior architecture, the Italian apartment we're going to explore should provide lots of inspiration!

The architect Fabiola Ferrarello has fitted it out with a unique curved dividing wall, glossy fittings and sophisticated furniture to create a very glamorous interior. This is an apartment that dazzles thanks to its interior architecture rather than any fancy views or unique benefits of the space. This is good news because it makes it that bit more attainable. Let's have a look inside…

A dividing wall to create one strong focal point

Like many homes, this one needed a dividing wall to separate the living room from the dining room. The apartment is relatively generously proportioned at 100sqm, but it could easily have looked boxed in and small with the wrong approach. Many interior designers use minimalist designs to counter this issue. But here we have a dividing wall that does more than just provide a lightweight boundary around each living zone. This is a dividing wall that actually defines the interior design.

The power of curves

In this angle we get a better sense of how the curve makes the eye flow throughout the room. Curves are a great way to add a touch of glamour to any home. They also make everything feel bigger too. Repetition is important in any design too. So the designers have also used curved pendant lights over the dining table. The soft warm hues of the wooden table make for a nice earthy counterpoint to the silvery ambience of the home. Take a glance at the wall shelves on the right. They are inset with mirrors and LED lights.

Chrome kitchen accessories

The kitchen is small but lavishly fitted out with wall mounted chrome appliances and highly polished stone kitchen countertops. It's interesting to see the ceiling panel above the window and the big sheer blinds. This is a good window treatment idea for those looking to obscure a poor view or small window. Finally, the elegant and slightly glamorous quality of the living room decor is extended here.

Geometric kitchen tiles

Every home design needs a few surprises, and here we find that in the monochrome geometric wall tiles. They add rich texture and this always add that bit more warmth to a room. The U-shaped kitchen also has subdued grey cupboards. Grey is an elegant shade that adds a touch of elegant to the home. Have another glance at those tiles, we'll see them in the fabulous bathroom next…

Black shower room

The black shower room in the bathroom is to die for. It is walled on two sides, the blacks add some drama and of course, we have those fabulous patterned wall tiles running up the centre of the room. There are a huge variety of patterns, lines and shapes in the tile design. But it's totally held together by the mute colour palette. Also, check out the gold bathroom fittings.

Large mirrors

We will finish our tour with a wider view of the small bathroom. One entire wall has been covered in a frameless mirror and this definitely enhances the sense of space in the room. We also have the same patterned tiles and a unique sink basin and bench moulded into one single piece. Finally, have a look at the window treatments again.

What do you think of the dividing wall in this home?

No, Thanks