10 homes that show the magic of mirrors

RESIDENCIAL 10, Apê 102 Arquitetura Apê 102 Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
We all know that a good mirror can finish a room off to perfection, otherwise why would interior designers use them so frequently? But how aware are you of the truly powerful impact of a mirror? We thought we knew quite a lot about mirrors here at homify, but we have to admit that we have a newfound respect for them, now that we know just how much they do for us and our homes! So much more than just decorative pieces or vanity installations, they are transforming homes and we think you need to know how!

1. They add sophistication.

Masterpiece Movelvivo Interiores Modern style bedroom
You can't deny that the mirrored wall panels here add a touch of glamour and sophistication, can you? So more enigmatic and striking than a plain plastered wall, the bronze-toned glass looks incredible!

2. Camouflage is so easy!

Lustrzany dom, REFORM Architekt Marcin Tomaszewski REFORM Architekt Marcin Tomaszewski Modern houses
Not everyone would want the bottom of their house to simply disappear, but for an architectural statement, exterior mirrors are hard to beat! Just look at how 'suspended' this house looks! Wow!

3. They make rooms look bigger.

RESIDENCIAL 10, Apê 102 Arquitetura Apê 102 Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
It's a well-known fact that using mirrors in a small room is a quick and easy way to give the appearance of far more space, but this bedroom really proves the point! It genuinely looks twice as big as it actually is!

4. Natural light reflects off them.

Loft O, innenarchitektur-rathke innenarchitektur-rathke Classic style bathroom
One of the keys to having a warm, fresh and inviting home is to keep natural light circulating around in it and mirrors are the best tool for the job! Go as big as a room will allow and you'll quickly feel the benefit.

5. They add bold style.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Some people like to make a statement with wall art or bold colour, but we don't think you can go wrong with a huge mirror! If the rest of a space is well decorated, you'll simply be reflecting all of your hard work.

6. Nothing gets more attention!

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Modern museums Gastronomy
Mirrors

We floated the idea of external mirror panels earlier, so if you were intrigued, just look at this phenomenal building! Stealthy yet striking, the effect here is incredible and guarantees a lot of attention, in the right way!

7. They increase perceived depth.

Otty mirror Mirrors by Ottilie Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Otty mirror

For shallow rooms that are perhaps far wider than they are deep, mirrors are fantastic for levelling out the playing field a little. Simply add a tall one to your farthest wall and watch as the room lengthens!

8. Few other things come in such a variety of styles.

Polanco, Decoré Interiorismo Decoré Interiorismo HouseholdHomewares
Making a splash with home décor can be tough, especially when standard motifs are so easy to come by now, so if you want something really different, we don't think you can go wrong with a mirror. Whatever size, shape or colour you fancy, you'll be able to find it, or have one made!

9. Practicality is matched by beauty.

Residence Flat | Boavista Palace | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern bathroom White
Never underestimate the power of any home décor addition that can match aesthetic prowess with practicality, as those are the things that make a real difference! Mirrors manage this perfectly, plus, they look amazing in every room!

10. They're perfect for continuing patterns.

Apartamento Batel., Studio Leonardo Muller Studio Leonardo Muller Modern bathroom
Small bathrooms can often be left a little plan, as patterns generally shrink a space, but if you add a large mirror, you can add patterns wherever you like. The mirror will continue the theme, without requiring even more of the actual material, hence leaving you with a roomier space! perfect!

Are you appreciating mirrors more now?

