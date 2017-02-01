6 clever ways to make your small kitchen better

If you have a small kitchen, you can still enjoy a huge amount of style—if you dare to make a few bold choices! Kitchen planners can help you decide on eye-catching cabinets and themes, but if you're only just starting to think about how you can jazz up a small kitchen in your home, take a look at the inspirational spaces that we've found for you today! From bright colours through to a more open layout, we think we've found a range of ways that your tiny kitchen can become the star attraction in your home, so let's take a look…
Some people might think that in a small kitchen, you have to play it safe with colour, but actually, a burst of vibrant pant can make so much more of your space! the yellow here actually seems to elongate the length of the room, which is an unexpected bonus!
Modern designs work well in a small space, as they allow for the most practical layout and maximum storage potential, but to give your modern small kitchen a bit more of s stylish edge, try adding in some industrial motifs as well. Open shelving, stainless steel appliances and a minimal island will work great.
Rustic kitchens work some kind of magic, as however big or small a space is, they look incredible. Natural wood and muted tones are the perfect basis for a traditionally rustic kitchen and don't forget to include a tiled floor!
A small kitchen might have potential to be a whole lot bigger, if you could be tempted to knock out some interior walls and open it up into a wider space. A punchy pop of colour won't hurt either!
How's this for the tiniest kitchen you've ever seen? If you have a similar set-up in your home, for example, in a studio apartment, we think you'll love the idea of hiding a self-contained small kitchen inside a cupboard! It's there when you want it and out of sight when you don't. So neat!
Don't be instantly tempted to fill your small kitchen with cabinets, if open shelves could work better for you. They look amazing and allow you to keep everything that you use day-to-day with easy and instant reach. It wouldn't hurt to pop your cooking ingredients into pretty Kilner jars either!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 modern mini-kitchens for inspiration.