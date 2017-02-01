Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 clever ways to make your small kitchen better

press profile homify press profile homify
Silas Holst & Johannes Nymark House , SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you have a small kitchen, you can still enjoy a huge amount of style—if you dare to make a few bold choices! Kitchen planners can help you decide on eye-catching cabinets and themes, but if you're only just starting to think about how you can jazz up a small kitchen in your home, take a look at the inspirational spaces that we've found for you today! From bright colours through to a more open layout, we think we've found a range of ways that your tiny kitchen can become the star attraction in your home, so let's take a look…

1. Use bold colour in narrow areas.

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Some people might think that in a small kitchen, you have to play it safe with colour, but actually, a burst of vibrant pant can make so much more of your space! the yellow here actually seems to elongate the length of the room, which is an unexpected bonus!

2. Combine modern and industrial aesthetics.

Silas Holst & Johannes Nymark House , SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE Industrial style kitchen
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

Modern designs work well in a small space, as they allow for the most practical layout and maximum storage potential, but to give your modern small kitchen a bit more of s stylish edge, try adding in some industrial motifs as well. Open shelving, stainless steel appliances and a minimal island will work great.

3. Rustic styling NEVER looks bad.

Balayı Evi, Hoyran Wedre Country Houses Hoyran Wedre Country Houses Mediterranean style kitchen
Hoyran Wedre Country Houses

Hoyran Wedre Country Houses
Hoyran Wedre Country Houses
Hoyran Wedre Country Houses

Rustic kitchens work some kind of magic, as however big or small a space is, they look incredible. Natural wood and muted tones are the perfect basis for a traditionally rustic kitchen and don't forget to include a tiled floor!

4. Could you go open-plan?

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

A small kitchen might have potential to be a whole lot bigger, if you could be tempted to knock out some interior walls and open it up into a wider space. A punchy pop of colour won't hurt either!

5. Small can be mighty.

CIHANGIR 41 // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Minimalist kitchen
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

How's this for the tiniest kitchen you've ever seen? If you have a similar set-up in your home, for example, in a studio apartment, we think you'll love the idea of hiding a self-contained small kitchen inside a cupboard! It's there when you want it and out of sight when you don't. So neat!

6. Keep what you use the most, to hand.

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style kitchen
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

Don't be instantly tempted to fill your small kitchen with cabinets, if open shelves could work better for you. They look amazing and allow you to keep everything that you use day-to-day with easy and instant reach. It wouldn't hurt to pop your cooking ingredients into pretty Kilner jars either!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 modern mini-kitchens for inspiration.

The simple Korean home perfect for a family
Is your small kitchen about to get a whole lot more stylish?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks