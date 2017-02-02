13 practical solutions for your kitchen

Being one of the most functional rooms in your home, anything you can do to make the kitchen that bit more organised and practical has to be a good thing, surely? Well, we think so and have found some fantastic ideas for upping the storage in your kitchen and making it even easier to use.

Kitchen planners are fantastic at including these types of ideas at the very beginning of a new installation, but if you just want to do a little updating or even upgrading, after the fact, we think you can tackle these projects yourself, so let's take a look!