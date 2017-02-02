13 practical solutions for your kitchen

Being one of the most functional rooms in your home, anything you can do to make the kitchen that bit more organised and practical has to be a good thing, surely? Well, we think so and have found some fantastic ideas for upping the storage in your kitchen and making it even easier to use.
Kitchen planners are fantastic at including these types of ideas at the very beginning of a new installation, but if you just want to do a little updating or even upgrading, after the fact, we think you can tackle these projects yourself, so let's take a look!
Cupboard space is a key concern in kitchens, but drawers can actually be a whole lot more practical, allowing you to see everything you have in stock, in one glance. That's why we love this idea, which sees a standard cupboard filled with drawers that pull out independently. So clever!
If you have a few bargain basement accessories in your kitchen, it's time to invest in some really beautiful ones! Things like toothpick holders and nutcrackers can be a fantastic demonstration of your taste and style and more expensive styles tend to work far better!
We think that this is a great idea for small kitchens in particularly. You want to be able to eat in the kitchen, but how can you get enough space? It's simple if you extend an island and add some simple stool, which can sit underneath the table when not in use. Perfect!
How many times have you looked in a cupboard for a particular spice or herb and just gotten lost on a sea of jars and condiments? These small jars seem to hide everywhere, but if you add a shelf specifically for them, they've got nowhere to run! We like the idea of a utensil rail as well, for double practicality!
You don't need a super deep breakfast bar to enjoy all the practicality that they offer! A beautifully slimline installation will look good, function perfectly and not swallow up the floor space of the whole room either. Small really can be beautiful and we love the idea of mounting a bar on a wall!
This is amazing! Instead of a large draining board, an integrated drying station has been added to the countertop here and it's perfect for rinsing off small items and leaving them to dry, rather than stacking them in a dishwasher until you can run a full load. The utensil and cutlery pots are brilliant!
Top cupboards can be fantastically handy and give you access to more storage when you need it, but why choose standard doors, when you can have one sleek version that is hinged in the middle, to open upwards? Modern, beautiful and cool, this helps to maintain a sleeker kitchen style but is still hugely practical too!
The simple solutions really can be the best ones, so if you are always in need of a little extra storage or display space in your kitchen, consider adding some open shelves somewhere. You can go ultra pared back, with natural wood, or match to your kitchen and use cover panels, which you can hack to create shelves.
As well as herbs and spices, there are other kitchen offenders that seems to evade you whenever you actually need them; baking supplies! It's not until you need baking soda that you realise how hard it is to find, so think about adding a quirky baking supplies caddy to your cupboard, like this one, and you'll never have to hunt again!
Long islands are amazing. They give you a massive amount of extra worktop space, but in addition to that, they can be used as breakfast bars too and can even house integrated appliances, to free up space elsewhere. Add some task lighting and it will look as amazing as it is practical too.
Sleek organisation solutions really excite us, so these drawers, with built-in divides are our dream! With a place for everything and everything in its place, the tidiness and functionality of the wider room can easily be maintained and you don't have to worry about buying cheap plastic inserts either!
Magnetic strips on your kitchen wall will be a god send! Perfect for storing your knives, they keep things that you use the most, at arm's reach. You could even expand this idea to include a larger magnetic panel for attaching saucepans to! Now that would look amazing!
If you like your practical additions a little more pretty and aesthetically driven, then how about adding coloured panels, for different areas in your kitchen? Bright yellow can be for wine glasses and red can house tumblers, for example. They'll be no excuses for not putting anything away in the right spot!
