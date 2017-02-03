15 ways to create a calm little corner in your home

Cosy, snug areas in the home are such a valuable addition, as they let you cordon off a few private spaces for some peace and quiet. But if you don't know how to go about creating some in your home, we have some great ideas for you, right here! Interior designers are incredibly adept at seeing the potential for a cosy corner or an inset reading nook, so we've found some of our favourite installations and brought them all together to show you today. We think you'll be really surprised at the locations that can work for a little extra cosiness and privacy, so let's take a look!