11 wall ideas that have the power to transform your home

When we think of our home’s walls, we often associate them with blank canvases that are utilised as something to place furniture against, or perhaps hang an art collection. However, walls can offer so much more! Updating your walls can be undertaken relatively inexpensively and will add a huge aesthetic impact to your dwelling’s overall atmosphere and ambience.

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 11 wall designs that have the power to transform your home. From textured eye-catching effects to rustic exposed stone, there is definitely something to suit everyone and their abode. Have we piqued your interest? Read on below to learn more…