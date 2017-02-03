Your browser is out-of-date.

10 things you need to do every day for a clean and tidy house

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern dining room
Is your home seemingly impossible to keep clean? Do you strive for what feels like hours on end to tidy and organise the same spaces again and again? If any of these annoyances ring true, you’re going to want to read the 10 tips below.

If you reside in a busy household with children, teenagers or adults, you’ll find that you could easily spend all day tidying, ordering and neatening virtually every room in the house. To provide a little assistance, we’ve collated our 10 essential commandments for domestic cleanliness and organisation. 

For a more organised home, read our hints below and learn what you need to do every day to keep your dwelling spotless.

1. Keep your rooms ventilated

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern living room
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Ventilating your house each day will ensure you promote a fabulously light, airy and energetic ambience. Open windows and doors, letting in sunshine and fresh air each morning or night.

2. Make the beds each morning

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is something that makes a huge difference to the overall ambience and appearance of your house and doesn’t actually take too long. Professionals know the benefits of a well made bed on the room's ambience, and now you do too! Teach other members of your house to make their own beds each morning and save yourself even more time…

3. Clean up mess as it happens

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern dining room
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

If you make mess you should clean and clear it away immediately. This stops a build-up of clutter, dirt and grime.

4. Vacuum your balcony

Etiler Teras, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

Balconies are notorious for building up with grime and exterior pollutants. Give the space a quick dust or vacuum each day to prevent it from getting out of control.

5. Dust

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dusting your interior will keep your home looking spick and span. Although you might feel as though you are simply spreading dust, anything that falls on the floor will get vacuumed up and ensure the dust doesn’t hover atop door frames, wall art and technology.

6. Set aside a messy corner

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Let’s face it, no matter what you do there is always going to be a few misplaced items in your home that simply create mess. Instead of leaving these items adrift within your house, dedicate a corner or a space to housing these lost objects while you choose more suitable, long-term storage for them.

7. Keep surfaces tidy

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Keeping your surfaces tidy will ensure the room remains clear and clutter free. Once you use something, put it away after and dedicate 10-15 minutes each day to clearing surfaces and tables in your home.

8. Put things back where they belong

Living room homify Modern living room
homify

Living room

homify
homify
homify

Similar to the aforementioned tip, this is particularly useful in bedrooms and dressing rooms, where clothes can easily be pulled out, and not put back in their correct location.

9. Aerate cushions and throw rugs

Cosy Home House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Throw cushions can become flat if they are constantly being sat on. Fluff them up, along with your throw rugs and re-fold/place neatly in their desired location.

10. De-crumb your sofas and seats

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sofas are perfect spots for crumbs and mess to accumulate. Each morning you should sweep out any sofa cushions and place them back to ensure there are no specks, flecks or lingering dirtiness.

Need more cleaning advice? Take a look at: Surprise visit? How to clean the house in 5 minutes!

13 practical solutions for your kitchen
Do you have any other helpful hints? Add them below!

