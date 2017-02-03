10 things you need to do every day for a clean and tidy house

Is your home seemingly impossible to keep clean? Do you strive for what feels like hours on end to tidy and organise the same spaces again and again? If any of these annoyances ring true, you’re going to want to read the 10 tips below.
If you reside in a busy household with children, teenagers or adults, you’ll find that you could easily spend all day tidying, ordering and neatening virtually every room in the house. To provide a little assistance, we’ve collated our 10 essential commandments for domestic cleanliness and organisation.
For a more organised home, read our hints below and learn what you need to do every day to keep your dwelling spotless.
Ventilating your house each day will ensure you promote a fabulously light, airy and energetic ambience. Open windows and doors, letting in sunshine and fresh air each morning or night.
This is something that makes a huge difference to the overall ambience and appearance of your house and doesn’t actually take too long. Professionals know the benefits of a well made bed on the room's ambience, and now you do too! Teach other members of your house to make their own beds each morning and save yourself even more time…
If you make mess you should clean and clear it away immediately. This stops a build-up of clutter, dirt and grime.
Balconies are notorious for building up with grime and exterior pollutants. Give the space a quick dust or vacuum each day to prevent it from getting out of control.
Dusting your interior will keep your home looking spick and span. Although you might feel as though you are simply spreading dust, anything that falls on the floor will get vacuumed up and ensure the dust doesn’t hover atop door frames, wall art and technology.
Let’s face it, no matter what you do there is always going to be a few misplaced items in your home that simply create mess. Instead of leaving these items adrift within your house, dedicate a corner or a space to housing these lost objects while you choose more suitable, long-term storage for them.
Keeping your surfaces tidy will ensure the room remains clear and clutter free. Once you use something, put it away after and dedicate 10-15 minutes each day to clearing surfaces and tables in your home.
Similar to the aforementioned tip, this is particularly useful in bedrooms and dressing rooms, where clothes can easily be pulled out, and not put back in their correct location.
Throw cushions can become flat if they are constantly being sat on. Fluff them up, along with your throw rugs and re-fold/place neatly in their desired location.
Sofas are perfect spots for crumbs and mess to accumulate. Each morning you should sweep out any sofa cushions and place them back to ensure there are no specks, flecks or lingering dirtiness.
