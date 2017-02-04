Your browser is out-of-date.

15 dressing rooms of your dreams

press profile homify
Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Do you dream of a luxury dressing room in your home? If the answer is yes, then you’re going to love what we have in store for you! Today on homify we’re going to take a look at dreamy walk-in closets, robes and dressing rooms. We’ve collated 15 of our favourites, which prove garment organisation is most certainly something you’ll want to achieve.

Featuring stylish interiors, excellent compartments and a host of high-tech accessories, you’re going to want to see these dazzling dressing rooms. Deck out your domestic setup with life-changing storage space and watch your daily routine improve, along with a refreshed ambience throughout your home.  

Let’s take a closer look below…

1. Our first dream dressing room comes replete with wonderfully convenient shelving and would suit a spare room conversion or a large apartment

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. If you have a spare loft or attic space, why not convert it into a functional and practical walk-in robe?

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

If you need assistance designing or creating your new robe, chat to a professional designer that will offer some expert advice – you can find one here!

3. White shelving can assist in creating an open and easily accessible space, with the added benefit of looking fabulous

VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

4. Add a seat within your dressing room, and ensure you have a place to sit, as well as extra storage for your shoes

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Romantic and sensuous, this is the ideal dressing room and fit for royalty!

Un Duplex à Saint-Germain des Prés -Paris-6e, ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

6. Mirrors are perfect within a dressing room, offering ample space to check yourself out and ensure you pick a flawless outfit every time

Casa Tortugas, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

7. Glass doors make a statement of your dressing room, while ensuring the room retains a sense of spaciousness and style

Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio

ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio

8. Go minimalist with a sophisticate yet compact setup like this one

Vestidor, AG arquitectura Gorris
AG arquitectura Gorris

AG arquitectura Gorris
AG arquitectura Gorris
AG arquitectura Gorris

9. Bespoke fixtures and hardware ensure your space is efficient and organised, which will save you space when you’re searching for that favourite sweater

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

10. As perfect as a retail store, this well-illuminated setup works brilliantly in keeping your finest items on show

WALK IN CLOSET, maurococco.it
maurococco.it

maurococco.it
maurococco.it
maurococco.it

11. Darker timber hues elicit a romantic and sensuous aesthetic – when paired with the tufted ottomans, this room really shines

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

12. Go eclectic with a patchwork chair, dressing table and plenty of shelving for all of your accessories

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

13. For a feminine touch, add touches of warm hues, textiles and a comfy place to sit

dressing room, Your royal design
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

14. Timeless and elegant, this dressing room ticks all the boxes, looking fantastically neutral and age-defiant

Recamara y Vestidor Moderno, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

15. How about a dressing room with a view? You could spend all day in this light, well-illuminated space, which is definitely one of our favourites!

A House, 08023 Architects
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

Do you have a favourite dressing room? If you’d like to check out some more, we think you’ll enjoy: 9 budget-friendly steps to a luxury bedroom

12 unique ways to use coloured tiles in your home
Which dressing room is your favourite?

