14 reasons to love cleaning your small home

Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Let’s face it, other than the end result of a sparkling and somewhat aesthetically improved space, there’s not much to love about cleaning. It’s dirty work, it requires a great deal of time and more often than not, it’s a thankless task. However, all is not lost! If you have a small or compact dwelling, you are in luck. These tiny homes are among the easiest to clean, and although you might feel as though you’d like a little extra room, you’ll be thankful when you realise you don’t have to clean it.

We’re here today to offer 14 hopeful reasons to change your mind, and show you that cleaning ain’t all that bad.

Love it or hate it, cleaning has to be done. Check out our 14 reasons to love cleaning your small home below, and rethink that large house you’ve been dreaming about…

1. Less dust to clean

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Less space means less dust, which is perfect if you find cleaning and dusting your domicile a tedious and tiresome task.

2. Rearranging furniture is a breeze

Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Need a new look at home? Rearranging your living spaces is a breeze if you only have a small space to contend with.

3. Vacuuming takes no time at all

MapOut Modern living room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

Much like dusting, vacuuming doesn’t take all day, and it’s completed speedily, swiftly and efficiently. If however, you feel as though you don't want to tackle your cleaning, you can always call upon a professional

4. Your utility room is in one space

Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

With a smaller space to work with, you’ll find your organisation improves. Instead of a large, poorly ordered laundry, your space will likely be compact and cleverly arranged.

5. There are fewer nooks and crannies

Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

Large homes are full of dark spaces that are difficult to clean and easy to forget. Not so in smaller abodes, where most corners and crevices are utilised efficiently.

6. Cleaning the bathroom doesn’t take a lifetime!

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Smaller bathrooms mean shorter cleaning times. Forget spending hours upon hours scrubbing away in a huge space, for your small bathroom you can get everything completed in an expedient manner.

7. Clutter is more obvious

INT2architecture Eclectic style bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

A big home easily accumulates mess, which looks obvious and can take ages to get rid of. With less space you’re more likely to notice your domestic miscellany and clear it up in a timely fashion.

8. It’s easier to stay focused on your décor

PASS architekci Industrial style bathroom
PASS architekci

PASS architekci
PASS architekci
PASS architekci

Decorating a large home is definitely a daunting challenge. But with smaller abodes you can create a unified and harmonious style more simply.

9. You can embrace alternative storage

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

With less room to work with you’ll look to alternative storage options that will often save you money, as well as keeping everything organised.

10. Multi-function furniture helps you

KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

Multi-function furniture is an economical choice that will save you money, as well as time cleaning.

11. Mopping is a cinch

Devangari Design Scandinavian style dining room
Devangari Design

Devangari Design
Devangari Design
Devangari Design

Dusting, vacuuming and mopping are the most time consuming jobs in the home, which need to be undertaken regularly. In the high traffic living spaces, mopping is essential and in a small home a quick mop will take no time at all.

12. You know your home well

Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

It’s much easier to retain a mental checklist of where everything goes if your dwelling is small or compact. This means you’re less likely to forget about what needs cleaning and when.

13. Surprise guests? No worries!

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Visitors arrived at your door with no warning? Speed clean your apartment or home quickly, without too much hassle or the stress of large spaces to de-clutter and refresh.

14. You feel freer

Muebles Flores Torreblanca Minimalist style bathroom
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Having less often equals a sense of liberation and freedom. With less room you’re forced to embrace a less is more lifestyle, resulting a more enlightened ambience at home.

Want more cleaning advice? Check out: Surprise visit? How to clean the house in 5 minutes! and keep reading.

The timeless house you'll want to live in forever
Cleaning: love it or hate it? Let us know below!

