Let’s face it, other than the end result of a sparkling and somewhat aesthetically improved space, there’s not much to love about cleaning. It’s dirty work, it requires a great deal of time and more often than not, it’s a thankless task. However, all is not lost! If you have a small or compact dwelling, you are in luck. These tiny homes are among the easiest to clean, and although you might feel as though you’d like a little extra room, you’ll be thankful when you realise you don’t have to clean it.
We’re here today to offer 14 hopeful reasons to change your mind, and show you that cleaning ain’t all that bad.
Love it or hate it, cleaning has to be done. Check out our 14 reasons to love cleaning your small home below, and rethink that large house you’ve been dreaming about…
Less space means less dust, which is perfect if you find cleaning and dusting your domicile a tedious and tiresome task.
Need a new look at home? Rearranging your living spaces is a breeze if you only have a small space to contend with.
Much like dusting, vacuuming doesn’t take all day, and it’s completed speedily, swiftly and efficiently. If however, you feel as though you don't want to tackle your cleaning, you can always call upon a professional…
With a smaller space to work with, you’ll find your organisation improves. Instead of a large, poorly ordered laundry, your space will likely be compact and cleverly arranged.
Large homes are full of dark spaces that are difficult to clean and easy to forget. Not so in smaller abodes, where most corners and crevices are utilised efficiently.
Smaller bathrooms mean shorter cleaning times. Forget spending hours upon hours scrubbing away in a huge space, for your small bathroom you can get everything completed in an expedient manner.
A big home easily accumulates mess, which looks obvious and can take ages to get rid of. With less space you’re more likely to notice your domestic miscellany and clear it up in a timely fashion.
Decorating a large home is definitely a daunting challenge. But with smaller abodes you can create a unified and harmonious style more simply.
With less room to work with you’ll look to alternative storage options that will often save you money, as well as keeping everything organised.
Multi-function furniture is an economical choice that will save you money, as well as time cleaning.
Dusting, vacuuming and mopping are the most time consuming jobs in the home, which need to be undertaken regularly. In the high traffic living spaces, mopping is essential and in a small home a quick mop will take no time at all.
It’s much easier to retain a mental checklist of where everything goes if your dwelling is small or compact. This means you’re less likely to forget about what needs cleaning and when.
Visitors arrived at your door with no warning? Speed clean your apartment or home quickly, without too much hassle or the stress of large spaces to de-clutter and refresh.
Having less often equals a sense of liberation and freedom. With less room you’re forced to embrace a less is more lifestyle, resulting a more enlightened ambience at home.
