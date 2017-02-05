14 chic balconies decorated with simple ideas

A balcony is a rare privilege in such a busy city, so it pays to ensure you’re decorating it with care and consideration. If your outdoor terrace, balcony or garden is looking a little worse for wear, we’re here to help!

We’ve gathered 14 charming balconies with simple ideas that are easy to copy and emulate. From adding efficient storage to providing the right seating, there is something to suit outdoor areas of every size and shape.

If you’re ready to begin your renovation or are just getting started, research can drastically improve the final result. Take some time to check out some examples below and glean a few tips and tricks for your own home today.