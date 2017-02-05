Your browser is out-of-date.

14 chic balconies decorated with simple ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
A balcony is a rare privilege in such a busy city, so it pays to ensure you’re decorating it with care and consideration. If your outdoor terrace, balcony or garden is looking a little worse for wear, we’re here to help!

We’ve gathered 14 charming balconies with simple ideas that are easy to copy and emulate. From adding efficient storage to providing the right seating, there is something to suit outdoor areas of every size and shape.

If you’re ready to begin your renovation or are just getting started, research can drastically improve the final result. Take some time to check out some examples below and glean a few tips and tricks for your own home today.

1. Our first balcony is viewed from inside and shows us that concertina doors are ideal for opening up on cool days and letting a refreshing breeze blow throughout the home

Terrace view Temza design and build Windows & doors Windows
Temza design and build

Terrace view

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

2. A swinging seat is a great option for those who like to get comfy in style

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

3. Adding DIY furniture and green walls adds character and charm to your balcony without breaking the bank

homify Garden Furniture Ceramic Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Incorporating stylish outdoor furniture will improve your balcony tenfold

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

5. Take a look at this impressive space… the bespoke seating offers the ideal space to entertain!

Chelsea Terrace, Adventure In Architecture Adventure In Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Adventure In Architecture

Chelsea Terrace

Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture

If you’d like to install custom joinery or seating within your balcony, chat to an expert and ensure you get the job done professionally and proficiently.

6. A simple beanbag can offer an easily movable seat that is comfy and eye-catching

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

7. We love the combination of tray table, wicker deck chair and palm trees in this charming setup

Decoración villa, Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores

Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores
Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores
Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores

8. Running out of space? This balcony employs a wall-mounted table that looks sleek and chic

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

9. Wall-mounted shelving is a characterful way to add planters and artwork, boosting the ambience and atmosphere of your balcony

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Go for neutral tones and earthy materials to produce a charming and cosy outdoor space

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Zen-like and enjoyable, this balcony boasts all the necessary trimmings for a truly wonderful experience

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

12. A suspended hammock chair along with a cute pet home is ideal for animal lovers that want to include their pets in their outdoor lives

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. This charming space includes candles and a glowing planter for a romantic and elegant atmosphere

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

14. Adding timber flooring, hanging plant life, cosy seating and a mirror is the recipe for a beautifully inviting and engaging balcony

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green balcony
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Want to see some more charming balconies? Check out: 9 creative ways to design a small balcony

7 apartments under 80m² (that you'll want to copy)
Do you have any other design tips for people with small balconies?

