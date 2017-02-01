9 one-room apartments to help you design yours

As far as domestic interior design goes, one-room apartments top the list in terms of difficulty and challenges. However lacking space in your home needn’t mean you have to put up with a cloistered or chaotic abode. Innovative and creative thinking can drastically improve your studio dwelling, and we’re going to show you how! We’ve gathered 9 one-room apartments that have been set up to maximise their space and improve the general ambience and atmosphere.

From employing sleek dividers to repositioning the different elements within your home, there are plenty of tips and tricks that are sure to improve your cramped apartment. Are you ready to take a look? Let’s check out these properties in more detail below…