The 90m² flat with everything a young family needs

As a family grows, the requirements of their home evolve too. Spaces are suddenly too small to accommodate everything that's needed, and a lack of privacy can become a problem. At the same time, despite the increased need for peace and quiet, it becomes necessary to accommodate an ever-expanding clan. And it is precisely for this reason that today's home was born. This is a design project straight from the heart, which turned a simple house into be a beautiful home! Let's have a look at how it was done…
The home is situated in Cavallasca, a small area in the province of Como, Italy. The first floor of the updated apartment is now connected to the second via a small laundry room, accessed through a door in the wall. The mastermind behind the project was architect Alberto Vanin of Easy Restructure. With offices throughout Italy, he managed to combine the different needs of the family with a fresh, modern and original idea.
The project involved a large open space that could accommodate the whole family in varying activities. The space, which includes the shared kitchen, dining area and living room, is therefore without partition walls to break up the various rooms. Separation was instead assigned by the use of different materials and furniture. In the kitchen, for example, a beautiful black-slate porcelain tile has been laid to show where this area begins and ends. The dining and lounge area is separated by the couch and stylish grey seat, as well as the standing pillar.
The room is large and bright, thanks to the windows and patio doors that bring in space and light. The style is modern and refined, and the feeling one gets is of a warm and welcoming place. The walls are white and reflect light, with the only colour (apart from the warm wooden floor) being the grey back wall, which provides almost a theatrical setting.
White, light grey and darker wood are the key tones of this project. The rules of perspectives help make this room seem wider, whilst remaining bright and proportionate. The style of furniture is modern and minimal, with the division of rooms again seen by the couch and chair.
All furniture in the living area is custom designed, and masterfully made by the same carpenter who redeveloped the old furniture of the kitchen.
And here we have the children's play area. A colourful room with numerous baby games, paintings and stickers on the wall, and of course the fantastic rubber alphabet and number carpet.
The bathroom is characterised by a relaxing and refined atmosphere. The colours are light and warm, and the beige tiling stands out beautifully. The tiles were grouted with the same colour to give the appearance of a continuous surface. Modern furniture has been fitted all round, but the real focal point of the room is undoubtedly the huge walk-in shower.
