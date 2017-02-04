Your browser is out-of-date.

10 irresistible kitchen designs for Singapore homes

Justwords Justwords
Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
The power of good food can never be underestimated, especially when it comes to making your family happy on weekends or special occasions. And to cook something awesome, you need a beautiful as well as practical kitchen. Designing the dream kitchen may not be always easy, especially if you're short on space. But creativity and clever ideas can help you achieve your goal! So check out these 10 fashionable kitchens and pick one which inspires you to create a stunning cooking space for yourself.

1. Layered counter

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern kitchen Concrete White
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

A counter with sleek double layers like the one shown here can be very unique and functional. You can arrange all daily ingredients neatly, and they will be close at hand when you're prepping or plating.

2. Rustic beauty

Casas unifamiliares, ggap.arquitectura ggap.arquitectura Modern kitchen
ggap.arquitectura

ggap.arquitectura
ggap.arquitectura
ggap.arquitectura

Take a step back from modern kitchens and give this rustic yet stylish design a shot. Bricks and wooden surfaces create a very earthy and homely ambiance in this kitchen, designed by the architects at GGAP Arquitectura

3. Intelligent integration

APARTAMENTO BA, Ocapi Arquitetura Ocapi Arquitetura Modern kitchen Granite White
Ocapi Arquitetura

Ocapi Arquitetura
Ocapi Arquitetura
Ocapi Arquitetura

The kitchen here merges almost seamlessly with the dining area, making socialising easy. The top of the counter between these two zones acts as a bar counter when needed. It can be folded down, too, so that movement between the kitchen and dining becomes smooth.

4. A small table

Riviera Apartment, Staging Factory Staging Factory Eclectic style kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

By installing a small dining table in this kitchen, a cosy breakfast nook has been created. It is wall mounted and sleek, with round wooden stools adding personality to the space.

5. Simple yet elegant

Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style kitchen
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Pure white cabinets and chic open shelves make this spacious and bright kitchen look simple yet elegant. The pretty bowls, sauces and seasonings are part of the decor too, while the kitchen island looks truly stylish. The wrought iron chairs accompanying the island are exotic and complement the chandelier.

6. Space-saving setup

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

We love how a natural wood dining table has been attached to the sleek kitchen counter to save space. This makes socialising with the chef easy, and the transferring of dishes from kitchen to table less difficult.

7. Black and bold mosaic

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern kitchen
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Black mosaic tiles add a luxurious and unique look to this modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and bright lights bring some extra pizzazz.

8. Exclusive design

Reforma de piso calle París, Standal Standal Modern kitchen
Standal

Standal
Standal
Standal

The raised white platform on the wooden table adds a whole new edge to this soothing kitchen. Smooth white surfaces look chic, while wood ensures warmth and cosiness.

9. Full of personality

Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

Done up in an unusual combination of dark grey and sunny yellow, this kitchen looks dynamic, smart and very stylish. A couple of metal racks near the ceiling hold floating shelves for arranging seasonings and sauces. Very ingenious!

10. White and wooden charm

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist kitchen
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

Simple yet sophisticated, this kitchen epitomises the beauty of white and wooden design. Neat cabinets and shelves hint at clever organisation, while small potted plants look refreshing.

Inspired by these kitchen tips? Check out some more here: 8 practical decor tips to make kitchen chores easier

A modern city apartment full of elegant ideas
Which of these kitchen designs is your favourite?

