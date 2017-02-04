10 irresistible kitchen designs for Singapore homes

The power of good food can never be underestimated, especially when it comes to making your family happy on weekends or special occasions. And to cook something awesome, you need a beautiful as well as practical kitchen. Designing the dream kitchen may not be always easy, especially if you're short on space. But creativity and clever ideas can help you achieve your goal! So check out these 10 fashionable kitchens and pick one which inspires you to create a stunning cooking space for yourself.
A counter with sleek double layers like the one shown here can be very unique and functional. You can arrange all daily ingredients neatly, and they will be close at hand when you're prepping or plating.
Take a step back from modern kitchens and give this rustic yet stylish design a shot. Bricks and wooden surfaces create a very earthy and homely ambiance in this kitchen, designed by the architects at GGAP Arquitectura.
The kitchen here merges almost seamlessly with the dining area, making socialising easy. The top of the counter between these two zones acts as a bar counter when needed. It can be folded down, too, so that movement between the kitchen and dining becomes smooth.
By installing a small dining table in this kitchen, a cosy breakfast nook has been created. It is wall mounted and sleek, with round wooden stools adding personality to the space.
Pure white cabinets and chic open shelves make this spacious and bright kitchen look simple yet elegant. The pretty bowls, sauces and seasonings are part of the decor too, while the kitchen island looks truly stylish. The wrought iron chairs accompanying the island are exotic and complement the chandelier.
We love how a natural wood dining table has been attached to the sleek kitchen counter to save space. This makes socialising with the chef easy, and the transferring of dishes from kitchen to table less difficult.
Black mosaic tiles add a luxurious and unique look to this modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and bright lights bring some extra pizzazz.
The raised white platform on the wooden table adds a whole new edge to this soothing kitchen. Smooth white surfaces look chic, while wood ensures warmth and cosiness.
Done up in an unusual combination of dark grey and sunny yellow, this kitchen looks dynamic, smart and very stylish. A couple of metal racks near the ceiling hold floating shelves for arranging seasonings and sauces. Very ingenious!
Simple yet sophisticated, this kitchen epitomises the beauty of white and wooden design. Neat cabinets and shelves hint at clever organisation, while small potted plants look refreshing.
