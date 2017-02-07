The inspiring transformation of this tiny home

The lavish use of white, along with simple design, makes this living space a bright and happy place for relaxing or entertaining guests. Contemporary furniture and warm wooden floors create a cosy and stylish ambience. The neat floating shelves keep clutter at bay, as well as displaying decorative pieces and family photos.

We hope you enjoyed this makeover and gleaned some great ideas for your own home project! Here’s another transformation tale to whet your appetite: This garish apartment gets a chic modern makeover