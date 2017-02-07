The inspiring transformation of this tiny home

Beautiful makeover stories are a true inspiration to the creative souls amongst us. And today, we're going to witness the bright and brilliant transformation of a gloomy, dated and, quite frankly, tiny apartment. The renovation is thanks to the interior designers and decorators at Katie Malik Interiors, with old designs replaced, sleek furniture introduced and some clever structural alterations carried out. The revamped home now looks cosy, inviting and more open, too. Read on to see how they did it!
Outdated cabinets, dull backsplash tiles and unsightly mess made the old kitchen highly unwelcoming. The granite countertop looked commonplace and offered no visual interest.
Modern materials and warm hues have now transformed the kitchen incredibly. Wooden countertops and stylish cabinets contrast the spotless white walls and neat subway tiles beautifully. One of the counters is accompanied by chic stools, so that the family can grab a quick bite or enjoy a drink while chatting with the cook. Pretty pendant lights make this space look bright and happy.
Opening up the kitchen by pulling down half a wall was the best decision taken by the professionals. It has allowed the kitchen to integrate with the rest of the home, without the chef’s privacy being compromised. The transition from white tiles to wood on the floor also helps in visually demarcating the cooking space.
Old-fashioned furniture, piles of clutter and a lack of any decorative accents made the living area uninviting and miserable. It needed considerably more light as well.
The lavish use of white, along with simple design, makes this living space a bright and happy place for relaxing or entertaining guests. Contemporary furniture and warm wooden floors create a cosy and stylish ambience. The neat floating shelves keep clutter at bay, as well as displaying decorative pieces and family photos.
