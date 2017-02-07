A chic apartment that proves less is more

The word 'home' gets thrown around a lot these days, but in all of our conversations relating to the décor, design and desired ambience, sometimes we forget what a home really represents and means. It's a place of solace—a time out from the rest of the world, and a place where you can gather friends and loved ones, feel safe, relax and unwind. When we decorate we attempt to capture this aesthetic, but it is often lost or confused as we attempt to add all the domestic essentials or necessities. Today's feature home will inspire you with its ability to feel warm, welcoming and alluring, while still managing to offer a sophisticated and timeless atmosphere.

Designed by RO|A, the apartment combines different contrasts, and boasts plenty of ideas you're going to want to copy! Characterful, charming and seriously stylish, this colourful yet enduring interior is sure to impress. If you're looking for a few tips for your own home, read on below and learn more…