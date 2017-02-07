A chic apartment that proves less is more

The word 'home' gets thrown around a lot these days, but in all of our conversations relating to the décor, design and desired ambience, sometimes we forget what a home really represents and means. It's a place of solace—a time out from the rest of the world, and a place where you can gather friends and loved ones, feel safe, relax and unwind. When we decorate we attempt to capture this aesthetic, but it is often lost or confused as we attempt to add all the domestic essentials or necessities. Today's feature home will inspire you with its ability to feel warm, welcoming and alluring, while still managing to offer a sophisticated and timeless atmosphere.
Designed by RO|A, the apartment combines different contrasts, and boasts plenty of ideas you're going to want to copy! Characterful, charming and seriously stylish, this colourful yet enduring interior is sure to impress. If you're looking for a few tips for your own home, read on below and learn more…
As we enter the main living room we see that the room is relaxing and inviting. As well as incorporating comfy furniture and plush textiles, the designers have also opted for a truly modern interior aesthetic, avoiding cornices or skirting boards to keep the space straightforward and simple.
Large windows bring in a huge amount of natural light, while carefully placed artificial lighting helps to create an intriguing yet enticing vibe. Additionally, sheer curtains offer privacy, without restricting sunlight during the day, or moonlight at night.
An interesting feature wall has been added within the lounge space, which imparts a sense of individuality and personality. Although eye-catching, this inclusion doesn't feel overwhelming within the room, and instead offers an engaging and exciting contrast to the predominantly cream colour scheme.
Moving into the dining room we check out the rustic table, and inventive use of artificial lights. In this space the designers have worked with unique and original ways to illuminate the room, which we can see by the recessed lighting that bends upwards against the wall from the floor.
Hanging Edison bulbs are suspended above the table, which offers a soft and serene ambience, perfect for hosting a stylish and welcoming dinner with friends or family.
The home is open plan in its design, with some non-structural walls removed to enlarge the interior and ensure it's able to feel cohesive and united throughout.
Eclectic accessories are employed within both rooms, with a range of individual yet eye-catching improvements.
The kitchen takes things to the next level and imparts an uber-contemporary aesthetic, which is sure to catch your eye. The long central countertop is free from underneath cupboards, ensuring the compact room remains open and spacious.
To accommodate for the lack of joinery, wall cupboards are added on each wall, contributing a huge amount of storage space for the kitchen, while ensuring the design stays sleek and uncomplicated. Finally, the all-white colour scheme promotes a tranquil ambience and a clean, crisp aura.
Lastly, we head into the master suite to take a look at the simple yet alluring design. Romantic and comforting, this space boasts a huge bed, wall-mounted television, sheer curtains and large sliding door robes. The colour scheme is muted, which ensures the space remains serene, while contrast is added in small doses thanks to the wardrobes.
Did you enjoy touring this home? If you'd like to check out another abode, we recommend you take a peek inside: The dazzling modern home with a deceptive facade