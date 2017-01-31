7 elegant ways to create space in your small home

Space-saving strategies for small homes should be practical as well as aesthetically appropriate. This is because small homes require a light touch when it comes to the furnishings. As every interior decorator knows, a small home can be oh-so-easily overwhelmed by loud colours or clunky features.

So today, we'll present a collection of different ways to create space in a small home AND make it look elegant. Some are very simple and even mundane while others require a little more investment. But all do create that sense of light ease that makes for an elegant small home. Let's check them out!