12 unique ways to use coloured tiles in your home

Coloured tiles can add a huge amount of warmth and character to any home. They are generally the place to explore really dense, exotic designs or add some much needed accent colour to a room. But of course, tiles are oh-so-difficult to remove if they aren’t quite right, and a subtle design can look surprisingly strong when it covers a large space.

So today, we will explore 12 distinct ways to use coloured tiles in your home. We'll cover the pros and cons of floor tiles, wall tiles and feature tiles. They'll definitely get you thinking about how to use coloured tiles in a new way!