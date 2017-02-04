Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 unique ways to use coloured tiles in your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa en Dubai, Hispalcerámica Hispalcerámica Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

Coloured tiles can add a huge amount of warmth and character to any home. They are generally the place to explore really dense, exotic designs or add some much needed accent colour to a room. But of course, tiles are oh-so-difficult to remove if they aren’t quite right, and a subtle design can look surprisingly strong when it covers a large space.

So today, we will explore 12 distinct ways to use coloured tiles in your home. We'll cover the pros and cons of floor tiles, wall tiles and feature tiles. They'll definitely get you thinking about how to use coloured tiles in a new way!

1. Tiny floral floor tiles design

New Customer photos of cement tiles, Crafted Tiles Crafted Tiles Mediterranean style spa
Crafted Tiles

Crafted Tiles
Crafted Tiles
Crafted Tiles

The size of the design can make a big impact in a large space. A pretty small floral design like this looks great when teamed with plain walls. The walls make for a nice calm counterpoint to the business of the floor design.

2. A half wall with Moroccan flourish

Casa en Dubai, Hispalcerámica Hispalcerámica Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Hispalcerámica

Hispalcerámica
Hispalcerámica
Hispalcerámica

The dense intricacy of Arabic tile designs can easily overwhelm a space. Here we have a good compromise with a half wall of blue tiles and a simple white upper wall.

3. To add energy to the corridors

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

A bold geometric tile design adds a lot of energy to a room. This is particularly helpful in a hallway or corridor, because hallways are generally best left quite clear of furnishings and can easily feel a bit empty. 

4. A decorative feature wall

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

Some tile designs are just so beautiful that you may just want to add them in a small area to create a little feature wall. Neutral or earth-coloured hues are a good choice because they often work in with the base colours in many modern homes.

5. Style up the stairs

New Customer photos of cement tiles, Crafted Tiles Crafted Tiles Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Crafted Tiles

Crafted Tiles
Crafted Tiles
Crafted Tiles

Stairways, like hallways and corridors, often need to be kept quite clear of decorations. This is where coloured tiles can come in handy. Often all you need to do is tile up the riser on the stair for a little bit of extra oomph!

6. A jolt of warmth in the bathroom

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

Bathroom designs can often veer towards being a little too white. The floor is often a good, relatively subdued way to explore a louder design. Try out a combination of Scandinavian or Mediterranean tiles for a really cosy look like this. A scattering of different tiles will generally work together if you find one common line or colour to unify the design. To explore the options, have a look at some of our tile, stone and worktop professionals.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A dash of formality with a strong border pattern

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

The beautiful bold borders of this blue floor tile have been used to really accentuate the lines in this galley-style kitchen. The colours also serve to add some much needed colour and contrast to the room.

8. Black and white checkerboard tiles

Projecto de Reabilitação - Quinta Dona Matilde, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Rustic style kitchen Tiles
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Checkerboard tiles have an old world quality to them and add a lot of energy to a room. Monochrome tiles are also quite suited to work against a range of interiors. This is an enduring tile design that could handle a lot of style changes in the room over the years.

9. Bold contrasts against simple white cabinetry

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

There is nothing worse than clashing patterns! So if you have a gorgeous rustic red floor tile design like this, team it up with super simple white furnishings. The contrast really makes this room pop.

10. Classic rustic red English-style terrace

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

Tile designs carry an enormous amount of history. This kind of red checkerboard floor tile is traditionally used in classic English homes. Alternatively, you might want to explore ethnic designs from your local area.

11. A bold turquoise colour statement

homify Scandinavian style bathroom Tiles Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiles can be used, like paint or wallpaper to really define the colour scheme of a room. This turquoise bathroom is certainly a bold choice. 

12. Classic green subway tiles

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back homify Walls & flooringTiles Tiles Turquoise
homify

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back

homify
homify
homify

Subway tiles have been enjoying a renaissance for a few years now. The classic rectangular shape has an old world look that works well in kitchens and bathrooms. They are generally laid in an offset pattern.

Now let's look to the stars and have some fun with our next ideabook: A bathroom for every zodiac sign.

10 irresistible kitchen designs for Singapore homes
Which of these tiling ideas do you like?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks