7 apartments under 80m² (that you'll want to copy)

Decorating a home can be fun, and undoubtedly the best way to approach the task is by looking at as many gorgeous apartments as possible. But it's easy to get caught up in one particular detail and neglect to think of your decorating project as a whole.

So today we will take you on a mini-tour of 7 great apartments, all under 80m². One has a dash of Brazilian colour, another a Nordic feel, while the others exude cool minimalism. All of them show how clean and easy small living can be with the right decorating choices. We bet you'll want to copy at least one of them!