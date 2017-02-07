Your browser is out-of-date.

27 easy-to-build dream wardrobes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern dressing room
Home organisation freaks are a clever bunch. They know that the perfect wardrobe can make life a whole lot easier. There is also something deliciously pleasurable about seeing a beautifully neat little storage area where there is home for absolutely everything. After all, not everything can be stored on a standard-sized shelf. What about your scarves, shoes, ties, hats, long and short dresses?

The perfect storage compartments will help you keep your bedroom neat and clean—even when you're trying to find that perfect outfit!

So if you're trying to work out how to arrange your walk-in wardrobe or find that perfect place for your fiddly things, keep reading. We've collected some of our favourite walk-in closets for you to peruse!

1. A wardrobe that fits beautifully into an unusually-shaped space

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

2. The easy wardrobe next to the bathroom

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

3. A huge walk-in wardrobe with a storage on all sides

APPARTAMENTO , Architetto del Piano Architetto del Piano Modern dressing room
Architetto del Piano

Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano

4. The smooth and seamless white built-in wardrobe

Mansarda, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dressing room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

5. Small walk-in wardrobe hidden within a white room

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing room White
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

6. A great combination of storage units behind a plasterboard half wall

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

7. A small wardrobe with tricky Japanese style compartments

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

8. Natural timber and lots of big mirrors

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
POINT. ARCHITECTS

POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS

9. Beautiful narrow and tall compartments

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist dressing room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

10. A dressing room with wallpaper and open shelves for pretty boxes

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

11. Shelves for tricky spots

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

12. Frosted glass walls and great light

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Privato, Pardo Gaetano Architetto Pardo Gaetano Architetto Modern dressing room
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

13. Deep shelves, space for shoes and a sliding door to cover it all up

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

14. A fun and youthful wardrobe

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. A minimalist walk-in wardrobe

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

16. A Spanish home with a glamorous white pouf and white shelves

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

17. A simple setup with hat boxes

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

18. A secret fusia pink wardrobe for pretty things

homify Eclectic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. A wardrobe with shelves at varying heights

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. A small but super-organised wardrobe

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

21. A corner wardrobe with floor lights and a dramatic black backdrop

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

22. A huge walk-in closet for those who need lots of space

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
emmme studio

emmme studio
emmme studio
emmme studio

23. A walk-in wardrobe that divides the room

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

24. The ultimate wardrobe with wood accents, vertical shoe storage and diffused light

-, TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS Modern dressing room
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

25. The wardrobe that lies just beyond the bathroom

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

26. A wardrobe with flattering lighting and display shelves for your cool shoes

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

27. The wardrobe that feels like a showroom

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more home inspiration, have a look at A modern white home packed with chic ideas.

The inspiring transformation of this tiny home
Which of these walk-in wardrobes caught your eye?

