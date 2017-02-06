The timeless house you'll want to live in forever

Inside, different elements using various wooden materials greet visitors as they enter. These natural products create a calm space with a grand-looking polished flooring. A large window is present, making the area bright and welcoming. The simple bench is very convenient for taking off and putting on shoes, as well as dropping the shopping. The built-in wooden storage on the left exudes an atmosphere of elegance. Lighting is in spots along the entire hallway, which will look wonderful at night.

