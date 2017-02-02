The brilliant makeover of a bare and depressing balcony

Despite living in the middle of a city, most homeowners crave nothing more than their own little garden. But due to time and space constraints, it becomes difficult to create one from scratch. This is where the experts come in. Today we will take a stroll through a small terrace in Madrid, transformed by the interior designers and decorators at KELE VOY A HACER. The primary goal of the designers was to use different textures and colours to create a stunning terrace area that was perfect for relaxing. Intrigued to see how they did it? Read on!
Before the designers got their hands on the terrace, it was neatly filled with some wrought iron furniture. However, there was nothing that caught one's attention in a positive way. There were no plants to create a nice, cool atmosphere. However with such a beautiful view and so much space, the designers had plenty of scope.
The colourful transformation is truly stunning! The frame on one of the brick walls has been used to hold cheerful foliage, creating a green wall. The addition of bright pillows on the wicker sofa is very inviting.
A close-up of the green wall shows vibrant floral decoration. With advice from their landscaping expert, the designers have used an interesting combination of plants that would survive the outdoor weather. Purple and pink cheerfully break the monotony of green behind.
The right types of accessories were necessary to liven up the terrace. See the pink and white rug? Not many would think of placing a rug on a terrace, but look how beautiful it looks! Keeping up with the theme of light, breezy colours, the designers turned a wooden pallet into a table, painted white.
No two pillow covers here are the same, which is the key to this successful design concept. The shades are carefully matched to ensure harmony across the entire space. The pillows pictured here are made of different textures and materials to give the design a unique look.
To optimally enjoy the unused area on the terrace, a picnic table has been added, along with hardy metal chairs to last through any season. Also note the various conifer pots placed throughout the terrace. This space has become the perfect location for the homeowners to host a little party!
The décor looked stunning during the day, but even more so at night. As the last stroke of genius, the designers have added an array of tiny lamps on a wooden frame. The plants intertwine with the lights, making the ambience even more charming.