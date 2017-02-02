The brilliant makeover of a bare and depressing balcony

Despite living in the middle of a city, most homeowners crave nothing more than their own little garden. But due to time and space constraints, it becomes difficult to create one from scratch. This is where the experts come in. Today we will take a stroll through a small terrace in Madrid, transformed by the interior designers and decorators at KELE VOY A HACER. The primary goal of the designers was to use different textures and colours to create a stunning terrace area that was perfect for relaxing. Intrigued to see how they did it? Read on!