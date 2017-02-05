Your browser is out-of-date.

25 fence and wall ideas to make your house more stylish

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
A beautiful garden is such a blessing, but you need to be sure that your fence or wall choices are adding to the aesthetic, as well as guaranteeing your security and privacy. So today, we've found 25 terrific styles that you can choose from! Naturally, gardeners will be able to suggest even more terrific ideas, but if you're only just starting to think about upgrading your outside finishing touches, we think you'll find this article terrifically inspiring! So come with us as we take a look at some of the most incredible designs available right now…

1. Whitewashed wood.

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Painted wood makes for a pretty and neat fencing style, especially if you want to make the space feel a little larger as well.

2. Natural wood.

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern garden Wood
estudio|44

Natural wood always looks stunning as a fencing solution and will age beautifully, turning a nice silver colour.

3. Rustic logs.

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

Whole logs look terrific anywhere, but as a garden fence, they make a brilliantly rustic installation.

4. Simple security.

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

Thin metal fencing allows the light to keep flowing in your garden are is perfect for simply cordoning off a pool or water feature.

5. Decorative concrete.

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Concrete walls don't have to be overbearing or boring, if you choose a decorative finish.

6. Spaced-out wood.

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

Perfect for small gardens, wooden fencing that has gaps between the planks looks lovely and doesn't make the space feel too enclosed.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Gabion walls.

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Boulders encased in thin wire are stunning. These gabion walls are easy to install and make for a steadfast solution to privacy concerns.

8. Richly stained wood.

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Darker wood makes such a striking statement in a garden and can match your home's façade perfectly, if you have cladding on it.

9. Concrete and wood.

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

A low concrete wall can have extra height added with simple wooden panels on the top. It looks great too and can encourage easy climber growth.

10. Flint gabions.

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

Flint shards make for an unusual and gorgeous gabion wall filling! We think they are ideal for zen spaces.

11. Natural stone.

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern garden
Floret Arquitectura

Chunky natural stone walls offer such texture and eye-catching design, especially in a small garden.

12. Artistically carved wood.

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Being such a malleable material, wooden fencing can be as artistic as you are!

13. Two-tone wood.

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Perfect for denoting different areas in your garden, two-tone wood looks amazing!

14. Iron railings.

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

Simple but effective, metal railings make your home look a lot more secure and stylish!

15. Beautiful bamboo.

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Natural materials make for such enigmatic fencing and bamboo is definitely worth consideration. It's so cost-effective too!

16. Plastic panels.

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

White plastic fencing is a wonderful idea, as it has all the beauty of wooden varieties, while being totally weather resistant. 

17. Trellis style.

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

If you have a country-style garden, trellis fencing will look absolutely perfect! It keeps light flowing too!

18. White picket.

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

There's a reason why white picket fencing is so popular and the focus of many home dreams! It looks so sweet and almost romantic!

19. Picket and bricks.

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

For a little extra security, try mixing picket fencing with red brick supports!

20. Horizontal wood.

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Ideal for amplifying the length of a garden, horizontal wooden fence panels look contemporary and classic at the same time.

21. Citadel walls.

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Curved stone walls will always look grand and striking and we think they work so well in a tropical space!

22. Material medley.

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

If you can't choose just one fencing material, how about combining a few different ones? The contrast will be so eye-catching.

23. Painted concrete.

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Simple but effective, painted concrete walls can look incredible! Bold colour choices always look terrific!

24. Old bricks and new wood.

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

Mixing old and new materials is a great way to add some character and designer style to your garden. Traditional bricks with modern wood panels work so well!

25. Stunning stainless steel.

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Sleek and modern, stainless steel fencing is really taking off right now! We love the industrial aesthetic it creates.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Which of these styles really tempted you?

