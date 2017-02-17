Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 practical decor tips for a heart-stopping bathroom

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Designing and decorating a bathroom is usually considered a major domestic challenge. You need to arrange plumbing, decide where the fixtures go, and brainstorm storage solutions. And it doesn’t stop there. The right colours, lighting, materials and decorative elements have to be chosen, so that your bathroom is comfy and soothing. After all, your bathroom is where you truly get some 'me' time, and should help you relax and rejuvenate peacefully. So, to make yours inviting, visually appealing and downright spectacular, check out these 6 cool decor ideas. From using mirrors and timber to incorporating curtains and shelves, your bathroom will only need a few simple tweaks to bring it to life!

1. For a warm and cosy feel

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

Wood can lend tons of warmth to your bathroom, as well as making it look elegant. Use it for the floor or as wall cladding to ensure a rustic but cosy atmosphere. Get the wood treated so you don’t have to worry about the humidity getting to it. Take a cue from this beautiful bathroom designed by the interior architects at Angelina Alekseeva.

2. Reflective surfaces

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Introduce large mirrors, glass panels or windows to your bathroom to produce enticing optical effects. By using such materials, you'll be able to visually enhance the size of your bathroom too. Play around with unique shapes if you want a fancy atmosphere.

3. Dreamy curtains

DECORACIÓN de INTERIORES. Casa Vintage, La Florinda La Florinda BathroomDecoration
La Florinda

La Florinda
La Florinda
La Florinda

Pick a beautiful shower curtain to bring a panel of colour and texture to your bathroom, making sure it complements the tone of the walls and fittings. The layered white curtain shown here goes very well with the wooden shelf and vintage jars, for instance.

4. Shelves that reveal

Urban Chic per Karol, Vegni Design Vegni Design BathroomShelves
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Go for neat wall-mounted shelves without shutters or with glass shutters to display the pretty bottles of gels, oils and shampoos. Clean towels and makeup products can also be stored in these. These shelves are not just functional, but they will add to the decor as well.

5. A unique sink

Remodelación Vivienda Baño, info8385 info8385 BathroomSinks
info8385

info8385
info8385
info8385

A creative sink, perhaps made from stone or copper, will make your bathroom a truly stylish space without compromising on functionality. A quirky shape or unusual colour can do the trick as well.

6. Smart vanity

Baños, Opiusly Opiusly BathroomStorage
Opiusly

Opiusly
Opiusly
Opiusly

A neat and smart vanity counter like the one shown here can store all the things you don’t want to see, such as cleaning supplies, dirty laundry or dated toiletries you need to get rid of. This furniture piece will keep your bathroom clean and organised.

For more delightful bathroom inspiration, take a look at 5 soothing bathrooms you'll wish were yours

A perfect contemporary flat you'll want to copy
Which of these bathroom ideas do you like the sound of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks