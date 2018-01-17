16 BBQs and wood ovens that you'll want for your garden

Pleasant weather encourages us to venture outdoors, breathe some fresh air and indulge in a leisurely soiree with friends. And, let's face it, outdoor enjoyment is never complete without a BBQ, grill or wood oven! An outdoor kitchen allows you to roast meat, prepare a yummy stew or bake a pizza with ease. So give your underutilised patio a whole new edge with one of the ovens, barbeques or grills presented here. From rustic to ultramodern, you will surely find the style that suits your taste and needs!
Equipped with its own chimney, this brick grill features a quaint gabled roof lined with tiles. It exudes countryside charm and comes with compartments for storing utensils and charcoal.
This brick-based outdoor kitchen flaunts a contemporary rotisserie, ample work space, a quaint dome oven and a charming niche for storing firewood. Credit goes to Design Outdoors Limited, a company dealing with garden and landscape supplies.
Beautiful black and blue mosaic tiles add unique charm to this outdoor kitchen. Wooden cabinets, wooden furniture and gleaming stainless steel appliances add to the power play among different textures.
This magnificent brick oven is perfect for executing multiple tasks at the same time. Bake a bread here while preparing a delicious stew or roasting a bird. The structure comes with adequate space for prepping, cooking as well as serving.
Black and bold in its simple avatar, this charcoal grill can be moved from place to place depending on where you want to host your party or picnic.
This one not only looks trendy and elegant, but also offers more control over the cooking temperature and is easy to maintain. Its modern and practical design is very inviting, even for novice chefs.
Brick and mortar have joined hands to create this smart and elegant design which combines a rotisserie, oven and sink. The overall look is rustic yet modern and the structure is very robust.
Crafted entirely from natural stone, this massive oven acts as a cosy fireplace during winters.
The two black modules accompanying this gas rotisserie offer room for storage, and their tops act as work surfaces as well. This unit can be used in any outdoor location.
By incorporating a modern stove, this rustic brick outdoor kitchen has become more functional and convenient.
Cement and bricks were used to build this oven and grill complex entirely by hand. Simple finishing and relaxed contours contribute to the rustic appearance of the structure.
A sophisticated and modern barbecue, a wine cooler, a sleek TV, and a stylish counter with washbasins make this summer kitchen a stunner. Trendy lamps, a gorgeous vertical garden, and steel and rattan chairs complete the lavish look.
Embedded in a rustic wall of stone, this grill impresses with a minimalist design and futuristic technology. Now host outdoor parties with style!
By introducing the right kind of material in the patio flooring, you can protect it from heat or grease. This way, the portion on which the barbecue is positioned can be maintained easily.
This sleek and minimal wooden grill is perfect for earning your neighbour's envy. With a glossy white top and matching stands, it looks neat and functional. Along with the wooden cladding in the background, it looks ideal for a trendy patio.
All that a spacious terrace or patio needs is an outdoor kitchen like this one. Smooth and elegant cabinets for storage, ample workspace for prepping and plating, a trendy TV and stylish double sinks make this a very modern and functional space. The brick masonry of the oven and barbeque lends a charmingly rustic and traditional touch though, which is unique.
