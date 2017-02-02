A bright, modern apartment perfect for Singapore

In most modern homes, there are properties that really catch the eye in terms of design, colour and materials. The designer and interior architects behind today's feature home, TARIMAS DE AUTOR, have given a lot of thought and time to the project and as such, it stands out as being something everyone can appreciate. We'll be exploring an ultra-modern apartment which is sophisticated, comfortable and strikes a wonderful balance between practicality and style. Let's take a closer look! There are loads of ideas to help you design and decorate your Singapore apartment…
Increasingly, we see designers incorporating a breakfast bar into the kitchen of an open-plan living space. Everything about this room is clean, colourful and stylish, a theme which runs throughout this amazing apartment. Bright and airy, the white colours of the units and walls make the black light fittings, gold disc lamp shades and wooden floor really stand out. Silver for the appliances just adds to the suave and confident atmosphere created. This is definitely somewhere people are going to love to eat breakfast and have a chat over some tea or coffee.
A clever way to save space is the incorporation of the sink unit into the breakfast bar island, which also serves as an alternative work top for the chef. Close to the units behind, it's easy for the cook to turn and pick up the ingredients needed. The oven, microwave and fridge-freezer are all located together in a main-frame block design and kept slightly apart from the preparation area. Another thoughtful feature from the team who came up with this spacious open-plan design.
Designing a room can be akin to creating a painting. What is it that draws our gaze here and fascinates? Surely it is the colour and types of materials used in its design! Punchy yellow dining seats and an aqua blue couch in a mostly white room are like bold brush strokes on the artist's canvas. The black of the TV almost becomes another feature, with the stunning silver fireplace and 3-block wooden table stealing the show.
How can we use natural features and materials to enhance a room's character? Plants give life and a natural source of colour. Green and yellow are seen in spring and are used here to create a sprightly and fun palette. Pink flowers and lighter wooden flooring really bring about a calm ambience against the apparently floating wooden table top (actually it's translucent glass… ). The effect is one of spaciousness, and possibly a little bit of magic!
Here's a great example of why pastel colours are a good choice to decorate a room. We see purple with sunset yellow, aqua blue, light brown, and even green in the glass flower vase. The use of white hanging blinds gives an almost seraphic quality to the lighting. This really is a living area to relax in.
The designer here has created a sense of space by adding a glass-enclosed, walk-in shower. The sink unit is minimalist Nordic design with a square basin and modern faucets. A large circular mirror, half-oval shaped toilet and spotlights complete this contemporary bathroom look.
For more Singapore-friendly bathroom ideas, check out: 9 en suite bathrooms perfect for small homes.
There are many aspects to this successful bedroom design. The main oak beam running along the ceiling, the carousel hanging lighting and the vibrant headboard with red accent pillow. See how the black lamp contrasts against the clean white wall, and the glass-enclosed shower stand reflects a green, ocean colour. But there biggest thing is surely the stone feature bathtub lying right next to the king-size bed! An open-plan bedroom and bathroom at its best.