Chic urban living: the Asian flat you'll want to copy

Today we’re heading to Keelung City in Taiwan to check out a wonderfully deceiving apartment. Set behind an unassuming entrance lays an eye-catching residence that’s nestled comfortably into the side of the hill. Replete with wonderfully open spaces, panoramic views and gorgeous textures, this is a truly swoon-worthy abode.

Set up to reflect the urban nature of this portside city, the sophisticated dwelling is inspired by the spacious Keelung Harbor. Originally a two-storey ‘fixer-upper’ the team at Jeng Shihchieh Design have given this old home a new lease on life. Stylish, simple and dainty, the property is the ideal getaway from Taipei City, and boasts a range of wonderfully relaxing accessories.

Want to check out the interior? Read on below…