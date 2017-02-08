A chic and space-efficient monochrome home

If you're looking for ways to make a standard-sized modern apartment (with good natural light) look fabulous with great dividing walls and interior architecture, then you’ll love this home.

Italian architects Anomia Studio have concentrated their efforts on making the transitional points into something really special. The apartment has a big black industrial-style glass door separating the kitchen from the living room. It also has a dividing wall that functions as a great big built-in bookcase. The real takeaway in this home is the flamboyant and slightly bohemian style of these features. This is a home that will encourage you to be bold in your design. Let’s have a look inside…