18 patio gardens that prove you don't need a lawn

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
There are lots of alternative ways to make a little urban oasis, even if you don't have the time or means to create a conventional lawn. The fact is that perfect green lawns are quite difficult to grow well and they aren't really suitable for many outdoor entertaining areas and gardens. If you don't have adequate drainage, the grass can get muddy and if you don't have enough sun, the lawn is likely to look patchy.

So how can you create a great beautiful patio or garden without a patch of grass in sight? Well, the answer is surprisingly easy. So let's check out some of the most stylish and easiest ways to design a good urban garden. We bet there's something perfect for your home!

1. Multi-tiered garden

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

An urban garden will look very bare without some variation, so it often helps to build up with a tiered garden. The varying heights of the plants will add that all-important jungly look to your outdoor space. Just use stones for drainage.

2. Round stepping stones and a miniature Japanese garden

手水鉢を望む和庭～世田谷～, 新美園 新美園 Eclectic style garden
新美園

新美園
新美園
新美園

Chinese and Japanese garden designers have made an art out of grassless garden designs. The secret lies in the variation of stone features. This little Japanese garden has round pavers and at least two different types of stone. A water feature is a good addition too.

3. A dark natural wood deck

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Wooden decking or flooring is an excellent choice for a patio because it infuses the outdoor area with that crucial natural feel. To amp it up, stain the wooden floor with a dark hue to bring out all the rich variation in the timber.

4. Stone pavers

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

This little garden has white pavers in a variety of shapes and sizes. Combine that with white pebbles and some organically shaped furniture and you have an instant little oasis. This one is extremely easy to maintain.

5. A little poolside dream

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's all too easy to let your garden go to waste unless you have a very good reason to get out there. Good seating, a hammock and a cooling pool are a pretty good draw. This garden has just about everything.

6. A lush climbing plant

San Lorenzo y Alsina, Uno Propiedades Uno Propiedades Modern garden
Uno Propiedades

Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades

A grassless garden courtyard should never feel harsh or lacking in life. All you might need is a big sturdy plant. Something with climbing trails will definitely soften up the geometry of the space.

7. Climbing ivy

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

Climbing ivy or a green living wall is a perfectly luxe alternative to a grassy lawn. This solution is perfect for those who have a small urban space and need to address the privacy issue. 

8. A suave modern white stone garden

Espaço exterior de condominio fechado, Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Minimalist style garden
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Nature is full of curves, so you can very easily make your stone garden feel outdoorsy with a curvy stone garden design. Note how the undulating lines of the white stones here undulate around the space and work harmoniously with the curved white furniture. 

9. The perfect pot plants

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

A series of impressively tall ceramic pots can create a dignified look. The secret is to create a trio of three and place them in a neat row. These ones have an earthy rustic colour that adds a lot to the terrace space too.

10. A green garden wall

Jardín en Gràcia, ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style garden
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

Here we have another courtyard garden with an incredibly lush look. The garden wall makes this one feel a bit like a secret garden. Check out the great contrast between the ochre wall and the lush green foliage.

11. Long pylons

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

One of the most important elements to consider is the main walkway. Inset pylons or slabs of wood can look great when teamed with black stone.

12. A mix of floor treatments

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

A timber deck is generally softer on the feet than a ceramic tile floor. But there's no reason not to combine the two. This one would be a great little outdoor yoga studio.

13. Huge trees and a wooden deck

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

The canopy from some huge trees can provide shade and the greenery adds natural life to the courtyard. You can't really go wrong with a setup like this. This one will also draw the eye upwards and make the space feel big.

14. Hardy shrubs and white stones

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

If your garden area receives harsh sunlight, then your garden will need to be super hardy. Sturdy shrubs are often a good idea and they can be lined up to create a very green effect like this.

15. A stone pathway

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

If you have a natural timber exterior, then you could get away with an extremely minimalist Japanese Zen garden like this. The pavers have a slightly scattered look and the overall effect is totally calming.

16. A stone garden

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

This dry garden is small and beautifully realised. There is an excellent variety of floor materials and a few lively plants. The secret of this tiny little garden lies in the variety of natural features of a similar hue.

17. Tall palms on the perimeter

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

This courtyard garden feels so lush and green it would be easy to overlook the fact that it doesn't have a patch of grass in sight. The green wall and towering palms make it feel a bit like jungly. This one really shows the enormous benefits of using a professional landscape designer.

18. A Japanese courtyard

FP, 株式会社リオタデザイン 株式会社リオタデザイン Modern garden
株式会社リオタデザイン

株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン

For our final example, we have a perfectly simple Japanese courtyard garden. It has just a single tree, but this one element totally defines the space.

For more garden inspiration, have a look at 25 fence and wall ideas to make your house more stylish.

Which of these gardens is your favourite?

