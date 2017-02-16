18 patio gardens that prove you don't need a lawn

There are lots of alternative ways to make a little urban oasis, even if you don't have the time or means to create a conventional lawn. The fact is that perfect green lawns are quite difficult to grow well and they aren't really suitable for many outdoor entertaining areas and gardens. If you don't have adequate drainage, the grass can get muddy and if you don't have enough sun, the lawn is likely to look patchy.

So how can you create a great beautiful patio or garden without a patch of grass in sight? Well, the answer is surprisingly easy. So let's check out some of the most stylish and easiest ways to design a good urban garden. We bet there's something perfect for your home!