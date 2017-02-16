18 patio gardens that prove you don't need a lawn

There are lots of alternative ways to make a little urban oasis, even if you don't have the time or means to create a conventional lawn. The fact is that perfect green lawns are quite difficult to grow well and they aren't really suitable for many outdoor entertaining areas and gardens. If you don't have adequate drainage, the grass can get muddy and if you don't have enough sun, the lawn is likely to look patchy.
So how can you create a great beautiful patio or garden without a patch of grass in sight? Well, the answer is surprisingly easy. So let's check out some of the most stylish and easiest ways to design a good urban garden. We bet there's something perfect for your home!
An urban garden will look very bare without some variation, so it often helps to build up with a tiered garden. The varying heights of the plants will add that all-important jungly look to your outdoor space. Just use stones for drainage.
Chinese and Japanese garden designers have made an art out of grassless garden designs. The secret lies in the variation of stone features. This little Japanese garden has round pavers and at least two different types of stone. A water feature is a good addition too.
Wooden decking or flooring is an excellent choice for a patio because it infuses the outdoor area with that crucial natural feel. To amp it up, stain the wooden floor with a dark hue to bring out all the rich variation in the timber.
This little garden has white pavers in a variety of shapes and sizes. Combine that with white pebbles and some organically shaped furniture and you have an instant little oasis. This one is extremely easy to maintain.
It's all too easy to let your garden go to waste unless you have a very good reason to get out there. Good seating, a hammock and a cooling pool are a pretty good draw. This garden has just about everything.
A grassless garden courtyard should never feel harsh or lacking in life. All you might need is a big sturdy plant. Something with climbing trails will definitely soften up the geometry of the space.
Climbing ivy or a green living wall is a perfectly luxe alternative to a grassy lawn. This solution is perfect for those who have a small urban space and need to address the privacy issue.
Nature is full of curves, so you can very easily make your stone garden feel outdoorsy with a curvy stone garden design. Note how the undulating lines of the white stones here undulate around the space and work harmoniously with the curved white furniture.
A series of impressively tall ceramic pots can create a dignified look. The secret is to create a trio of three and place them in a neat row. These ones have an earthy rustic colour that adds a lot to the terrace space too.
Here we have another courtyard garden with an incredibly lush look. The garden wall makes this one feel a bit like a secret garden. Check out the great contrast between the ochre wall and the lush green foliage.
One of the most important elements to consider is the main walkway. Inset pylons or slabs of wood can look great when teamed with black stone.
A timber deck is generally softer on the feet than a ceramic tile floor. But there's no reason not to combine the two. This one would be a great little outdoor yoga studio.
The canopy from some huge trees can provide shade and the greenery adds natural life to the courtyard. You can't really go wrong with a setup like this. This one will also draw the eye upwards and make the space feel big.
If your garden area receives harsh sunlight, then your garden will need to be super hardy. Sturdy shrubs are often a good idea and they can be lined up to create a very green effect like this.
If you have a natural timber exterior, then you could get away with an extremely minimalist Japanese Zen garden like this. The pavers have a slightly scattered look and the overall effect is totally calming.
This dry garden is small and beautifully realised. There is an excellent variety of floor materials and a few lively plants. The secret of this tiny little garden lies in the variety of natural features of a similar hue.
This courtyard garden feels so lush and green it would be easy to overlook the fact that it doesn't have a patch of grass in sight. The green wall and towering palms make it feel a bit like jungly. This one really shows the enormous benefits of using a professional landscape designer.
For our final example, we have a perfectly simple Japanese courtyard garden. It has just a single tree, but this one element totally defines the space.
