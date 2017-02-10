A 58m² apartment that makes the most of its space

You’ll never look at a small and narrow home the same way after checking out today's feature dwelling. The apartment is shaped as one long rectangle, and almost feels like a series of corridors. This is definitely not the easiest layout in which to work, but the architects, Ministudio Architetti, have used a bunch of tricks to make it into something really special. From wall-mounted lights, to narrow shelves and bench-style seating, there’s something here for everyone struggling to make a small home into an abode of comfort and style.

So if you're interested in small home solutions, or just beautiful modern design, come with us on a photo tour for all the details!