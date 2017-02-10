A 58m² apartment that makes the most of its space

You’ll never look at a small and narrow home the same way after checking out today's feature dwelling. The apartment is shaped as one long rectangle, and almost feels like a series of corridors. This is definitely not the easiest layout in which to work, but the architects, Ministudio Architetti, have used a bunch of tricks to make it into something really special. From wall-mounted lights, to narrow shelves and bench-style seating, there’s something here for everyone struggling to make a small home into an abode of comfort and style.
So if you're interested in small home solutions, or just beautiful modern design, come with us on a photo tour for all the details!
This narrow room functions as a kitchen, dining room and passageway. At first glance it looks perfectly functional, but when you consider the layout, it has been arranged quite cleverly for a room with a high amount of traffic. The wooden kitchen table is perfectly shaped; it fits well with the proportions of the room and doesn’t overtake the space. The long white bench is a great idea because it really makes the most of the corner space in the room. Finally, note how the long hanging pendant lights make that simple table arrangement into a dining ‘zone’.
The hallway or corridors are nearly always best kept quite clear in a small home. But here we can see a good use of this space to create a small study or home office. The chunky wooden shelves could easily work as a bookshelf on their own. All it needs is a temporary white chair to become an instant little office.
Narrow homes often cry out for a single line kitchen. The benefit with this kind of kitchen design is that there is lots of wall space for kitchen storage. The downside is that they are often lacking in benchtop space. That isn’t a problem with this kitchen, however, because it’s quite long. It’s interesting to see the spotlights running along a simple line to create the sense of a boundary around this zone.
Here we can see how some rather awkward little wall space has been used to create a real point of interest. A large blackboard adds a warm, interactive element to the hallway and a series of narrow black shelves with bright books add colourful contrast. It’s interesting to see how this little corner of the home doesn’t even eat into the floor space at all.
Soothing soft beige tones are perfect for a bedroom décor. They add a hint of luxury to any sleeping area as well. Here in this rather small bedroom, we can see how calming the colour feels when combined with a few wooden accents and some atmospheric lighting. Note how the bedroom is orientated to keep that main passageway clear. The side tables are also rather small, and the bedside lamps have been mounted on the wall to free up every little bit of space.
The narrow white bathroom has a great sense of ease about it. It also has a few clever common small bathroom features. The most important space-expanding element here is the shower room. The transparent glass wall definitely makes the bathroom feel big and bright. It also allows natural light from that tall narrow window to flow unobstructed throughout the space. Finally, note the long white vanity. It definitely blends into the walls to make the aesthetic feel bright and open.
For more small home inspiration, have a look at: 7 elegant ways to create space in your small home.