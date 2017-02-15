Your browser is out-of-date.

10 reasons why keeping the house tidy can change your life

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern dining room
We are yet to find people who genuinely enjoy cleaning their homes, other than professional cleaners that is, but everyone knows that a clean home is a necessity. If a better aesthetic isn't enough of a reason to reach for the rubber gloves, then we think these 10 health benefits will absolutely convince you commit to a more intensive cleaning schedule. We don't think you'll believe just how much of a positive impact cleaning can have on your life, so come with us now, as we prove it to you!

1. It'll make you healthier.

Do you know how ill dust and grime can make you? Simply vacuuming regularly will have a significant impact on respiratory disorders, such as asthma and dust allergies, and will leave you feeling as though you can breath far more easily.

2. Your mind will be uncluttered.

As you tidy a home, you will naturally start thinking about everything that you want to get organised and sorted, which will leave you with a plan and a sense of having things together. Mental lists are as good as physical ones!

3. Anxiety levels will drop.

If you keep delaying cleaning your home. because you don't think you have enough time, you'll start to develop a serious case of anxiety. Plus, every time you see a dirty mark that you meant to wipe up, it will get on your nerves!

4. You'll stress about your home less.

Directly linked to anxiety, stress is a serious issue that shouldn't be belittled! Stress can lead to increased blood pressure and generally poor health, but getting down to some energetic cleaning is a fantastic stress buster! If you need an extra release, make sure you give your living room sofa cushions a good bash!

5. It's a great way to exercise.

Did you know that regular cleaning genuinely burns serious calories? It's not just an old wives tale! If you vacuum every room, get some dusting done and change bed linen, you'll be enjoying a good cardio workout, without ever realising it!

6. You'll get rid of nasty bacteria.

You can't see bacteria, but it's there and if you don't take care of it, you'll soon be able to smell it! Stale bacterial odours are hard to eliminate, so never get to that stage, but carrying out regular cleaning, especially in your kitchen, if you cook meat!

7. Cohabiting will be far easier.

Nothing makes cohabiting run smoother than a decent cleaning schedule that everybody sticks to! Divide up the household chores and make sure you do your and you'll never have to get into an argument with a housemate or partner again.

8. You'll sleep better.

A good night's sleep is guaranteed if you commit to proper cleaning! As part of your routine, making your bed every day and changing the sheets once a week will ensure that as soon as you get in at night, you're relaxed and ready to snooze.

9. Your creativity will sky rocket.

A clean and organised home is a productive one and you might find that it will even fire up your creativity. Whether you start thinking about some home improvements or artistic hobbies, you'll have a clean and tidy place to carry them out!

10. You'll be much happier!

We saved the most important reason for last! A clean home leads to a happy, relaxed and enjoyable life and what can really be better than that? Eliminate stress and grime in one hit, then sit back and admire your hard work!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Vinegar: Your secret household cleaning weapon!

Do you need to commit to a more rigorous cleaning schedule?

