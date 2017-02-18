Decorative walls: 10 stylish ways to separate your space

If you're bored of the same old plaster walls in your home and are keen to see at some alternatives, look no further! We have some fabulous examples for you today. Interior designers have long understood what a huge impact chic walls can have on a cohesive décor scheme, and we're going to prove it to you by showcasing some seriously stylish, unusual and bold designs. Whatever your wider aesthetic, we think we'll have at least one idea here that you'll love—so let's take a look!
This wall might be small, but it is gorgeous and practical too. The perfect place to mount a television, it breaks up the space beautifully, without swallowing up too much space and adds a natural warmth.
This is a fantastic way to add a little division where you want it, but without shutting out any light! A half wall design offers good storage and display potential and finished in natural stone, it looks as though it has always been in place.
This is such an unusual, but cool idea! While the wall isn't adding any necessary structural support, it divides the hallway seamlessly and creates the potential for a small indoor garden. Red brick was such a good choice too, as it has a rustic feel.
The joy of slate is that it's such a naturally beautiful material, with undulations and variations running throughout it, which makes it perfect for some focused lighting! As a striking feature wall finish, we think slate is hard to beat!
This chimney is absolutely amazing! Stretching the full height of the room, the rugged stone finish looks fantastic, as does the double-sided functionality! What a way to divide, but not overwhelm, an open-plan room.
Polished concrete is a fabulous material that is springing up in interior design schemes everywhere and as a simple way to divide a living room from a hallway, it is perfect! It can also accept integrated sliding doors simply too!
You might not think that colourful floating walls would look good in your home, but we think this example will convince you otherwise! Helping to pick out accent tones elsewhere, it is a daring, artistic and functional addition.
We can't deny how much we like this unfinished wall design! A floating installation, with no structural responsibility, the uneven top edge has a ruins feel about it and fits with the stature and styling of the wider home.
Why simply choose walls to divide your home, when you can have multifunctional surfaces? Here, we can see a fantastic wall, finished with stones tiles, which can also act as an art display case. Integrated lighting really makes it pop.
You might not think of concrete blocks as a beautiful building material, but give them a coat of paint and they really can be. Ideal for adding a little authority to a room, this is a cost-effective solution as well, with aerated blocks being cheap to buy.
