Mellow yellow: a luxury study, Brazil

Want to make your work feel less like work? Then maybe it’s time to consider creating a less work-like space in which to do it. This room, created by Brazilian interior designers It Decor, is a study area that couldn’t be any further away from the grey utilitarianism that traditionally characterises offices.
The room has many features which contribute to its unconventionally laid-back brand of luxury, but the one that is perhaps most important of all in achieving this look is the lighting. Soft, calming and perfectly pitched for those dark panelled walls and decadent furnishings, the lighting is unobtrusive enough to promote relaxation while still casting enough of a glow to prevent sleepiness. The light here emanates subtly from various angles all over the room, but o f course it is that radiantly illuminated central pillar that instantly draws the eye. The calm, warm tones cast across the floor by this pillar are an important factor in the apparent cosiness of this space.
Against this rich yellow backdrop, the sheer extravagance of this leopard print chair and footstool set seems all the more intense. There is something very knowing, very light-hearted, about the combination of this particular print and a classic colonial silhouette. It’s clear that this room is not only about work; it has plenty of time for play, too. Although the fireplace set into the pillar behind is empty in this picture, it’s easy to imagine how perfectly its roaring orange flames would complement both the colour scheme and the broader feel of this room.
These smart, elegant inbuilt shelves include subtle LED lighting that highlights their contents.
And there’s more innovative lighting to be found over here, where a quartet of light pieces throw pretty stripes of light upwards and downwards across wall, floor and ceiling. This creates a patterned effect, which can be switched off as simply as switching off a light. It’s a pleasing counterpoint to the more enduring diamond shapes carved into the wood panelling found elsewhere throughout the room.
He may look sombre, but this stature of a panther gives one of the clearest messages of all that the owner of this study doesn’t always take things too seriously. Sitting tall, straight and proud by the side of the desk, this glossy feline appears to be the guardian of this room. It’s a job he seems to be utterly determined to excel at.
This little corner of the room provides total comfort for those times when taking a good, solid break is the only way to get through to the end o a task.
Even the littlest details, such as these glass accessories, have been chosen with great consideration as to which shades will either match, or contrast strongly with, the prevailing yellow theme.
Vases of flowers are employed liberally throughout the study as a means of livening up this low-lit space, acting as a reminder of the bright, living world outside this snug hideaway.
