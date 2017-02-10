The modern hillside home you'll wish was yours

Life in Singapore can be fraught with feelings of constriction thanks to its high density, crowded urban centres and cloistered homes. As the world’s only island city-state it boasts a fairly extreme density rate of almost 8000 individuals per square kilometre. This means space comes at a premium, and most citizens reside in rather small, compact abodes. If you’re feeling a little restricted, constricted and confined, you’re going to want to check out today’s feature home.

Situated near Osaka in Japan, this striking dwelling has been designed by Compas Architects and boasts spectacular views, open spaces and a roomy ambience. Would you like to check out the rest of the home? Read on and grab a few tips for your own home below…