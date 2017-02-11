Your browser is out-of-date.

15 creative ways to save space in a small apartment

NIDI MOOVING: idee salvaspazio room #3, Nidi Nidi BedroomBeds & headboards Yellow
If you live in a small apartment, you’ll be aware of the importance of saving and utilising every inch of space within your home. For this reason you’ll want sure you maximise the room you have in an innovative and sophisticated way. 

To provide a few ideas, we’ve gathered 15 creative tips that we think will help you coordinate, organise, order and arrange your domestic miscellany. Let’s face it, living in a micro home, tiny apartment or compact abode has its disadvantages, but with the right planning you can save space and live comfortably in even the most minute of domiciles.

1. Adding built-in shelving to your walls can increase your storage space while stylishly boosting your interior ambience and atmosphere

Loft Parco Nomentano - Roma, in&outsidesign in&outsidesign Modern dining room
2. Take a look at this example – the designers have included a wall system that acts as a bedhead, while still providing plenty of storage space

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai MinBai Study/officeStorage
3. Re-think your home office and opt for something like this, where the cupboard turns into a practical multi-function desk area

Loft Parco Nomentano - Roma, in&outsidesign in&outsidesign Modern study/office
4. If your bathroom is also your laundry, coordinate your scheme with bespoke joinery that will fit everything in neatly and efficiently

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
5. This apartment manages to hide the washing machine easily, with purpose made cupboards that maximise space and efficiency

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
If you like this design and are considering something similar for your own abode, why not chat to an interior architect or designer? You can find one here and get started today…

6. Make your entertainment cabinet your library as well with this neat setup!

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
7. The ultimate multi-purpose piece of furniture, this item boasts space for appliances as well as a dining table and additional storage

QBETTO, SteellArt SteellArt KitchenBench tops
8. Are you utilising your under-stair space effectively? Re-think your setup and perhaps turn it into a wardrobe?

Appartement familial atypique : réaménagement de chambres de services-Paris-16e , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
9. One of our favourites, the under-bed storage system is perfect for those lacking space in their tiny home

METROPOLITAN, Bolzanletti Bolzanletti BedroomBeds & headboards
10. Shelving such as this is perfect for boosting your home’s practicality, and can be installed easily and quickly

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
11. This neat room divider acts in a practical way and provides an area for living room miscellany, in addition to keeping the area segregated and private

Inspired by Brukman Chechik, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern living room
12. In this child’s room, a trundle bed is located underneath the top bed, meaning sleepovers are no hassle at all!

NIDI MOOVING: idee salvaspazio room #3, Nidi Nidi BedroomBeds & headboards Yellow
13. Once again we see a smart solution for washing machine storage issues. Located in a wall cut-out this is hidden and still usable

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Industrial style bathroom
14. If you have the ceiling space a mezzanine or loft works wonders in a compact apartment

Little Cottage - casa di charme per vacanze e soggiorni brevi a Bologna, Tommaso Bettini Architetto Tommaso Bettini Architetto Classic style living room
15. Don’t have room for a dining room? No worries! Combine your kitchen and dining needs into one neat package!

MACHIAVELLI, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Industrial style kitchen
Want more storage ideas? Check out: 9 one-room apartments to help you design yours

The modern hillside home you'll wish was yours
Do you have any other space saving tips for our homify community?

