6 smart ways to arrange your Singapore living space

Your living area is unquestionably one of the most popular rooms in your home. As it is such a high foot traffic space, you’ll want to wisely consider the layout of your furniture and accessories. The arrangement of your living room can greatly affect the dwelling’s overall comfort levels, in addition to the ambience and atmosphere. If you want a residence that is inviting, welcoming, serene and engaging, you should arrange your fittings, fixtures and furniture with tremendous care.

We’ve gathered 6 interesting ways to arrange your living room, which are sure to improve your interior ambience, style and enjoyment of the space.