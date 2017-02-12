Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Feng-Shui Tips and Tricks to Fulfill Your Home with Positive Vibes

EXPOSIÇÃO CASAVIANA 2012, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The home should be a place of rest and relaxation – it is your sanctuary and the décor can play a huge role in the success of your desired ambience. Achieving serenity through a sense of style is the perfect path to true tranquillity. When it comes to your interior scheme, a little goes a long way to creating domestic bliss.

Feng shui can actively assist you in establishing positive energy throughout your home, boosting the aura within your living spaces, while reducing negative vibes. We’ve collated 10 tips we believe are the best starting point to ensure your dwelling looks and feels welcoming, while reducing your stress and associated anxiety or tension.

If you’re ready to begin, read on below…

1. Start with the entrance

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
A House On The River

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Start with the entrance to your abode – this is where the energy comes in, and where it should leave. If the room is narrow try to expand it with mirrors. Add flowers and plant life to encourage a welcoming and positive environment.

2. Ventilate and circulate

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fresh air is sure to improve the quality of your living space. Open windows and doors regularly to let a fresh breeze infiltrate all the corners and nooks within your abode.

3. Avoid accumulating too many things in your home

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clutter equals stress, which contributes negatively to your feng shui. Remove unneeded items and open up your space in a refreshed, de-cluttered way.

4. Add a peace lily

Summer Calla Lily Plant Appleyard London Garden Plants & flowers
Summer Calla Lily Plant

Summer Calla Lily Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

Peace lilies are ideal for within the home, boosting your positive energy and aura with ease.

5. Salt your new spaces

Salt Keeper Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
Oggetto

Salt Keeper

Oggetto
Oggetto
Oggetto

Salt absorbs everything it touches – this includes bad energy! Sprinkle a few pinches of salt in your new room or home to clean and clear any negative vibes or energies.

6. Decorate with mirrors, but be careful of their placement

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Queens Park House

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Mirrors open up spaces, and increased the perceived room within your home, but they can also reflect negatively on less than desirable items. Avoid placing them directly at doors or unattractive furniture.

7. Look north

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Bedroom

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

The north is a positive direction in feng shui, and for this reason placing furniture at this angle will impart a good ambience within your space.

8. Get rid of broken objects

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
Light and bright!

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

Broken fittings, fixture and furniture equal bad juju – essentially, they promote negative energy, bring down the overall vibe and ambience within your home and make life that little bit trickier every day.

If something isn’t fulfilling its main purpose, aim or objective (read: broken utensils, uncomfortable furniture, or a lock that always sticks) it’s time to repair or replace said item.

9. Burn incense

EXPOSIÇÃO CASAVIANA 2012, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Modern living room
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

Odours within your home can have a detrimental effect. Add pleasant aromas and soothe your home by burning incense or essentials oils.

10. Keep your home clean

Putztipp der Woche: Fenster putzen, BOOK A TIGER BOOK A TIGER Classic style windows & doors
BOOK A TIGER

BOOK A TIGER
BOOK A TIGER
BOOK A TIGER

Professionals know the benefits of a sanitary dwelling, and you should too! A clean home will promote a stress-free ambience and atmosphere. Look at warding off negative energy by setting a cleaning routine, and ensuring you always use natural products free from chemicals.

Want more feng shui tips? Check out: 10 simple apartments with perfect feng shui

6 smart ways to arrange your Singapore living space
Do you have any feng shui decorating stories you'd like to share? Add them below...

