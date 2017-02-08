12 surprisingly elegant ways to use grey in your home

When we start planning our refreshed or revitalised interior décor, chances are we skip over grey hues and shades. We suppose it has something to do with their monochromatic tone and perceived dullness that puts people off, but in actuality, grey can offer a sophisticated aesthetic, ambience and atmosphere. Dynamic and perfect for layering, this cooling hue is adaptable and enduring.

Overlooked for too long, this wonderfully versatile shade is ideal for all rooms within a home, and we’re going to show you how. Forget everything you think you know about grey interiors and read on below for some trendy inspiration, decorating advice and individual ideas!