12 surprisingly elegant ways to use grey in your home

Various Cavalcanti installs, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Modern living room
When we start planning our refreshed or revitalised interior décor, chances are we skip over grey hues and shades. We suppose it has something to do with their monochromatic tone and perceived dullness that puts people off, but in actuality, grey can offer a sophisticated aesthetic, ambience and atmosphere. Dynamic and perfect for layering, this cooling hue is adaptable and enduring.

Overlooked for too long, this wonderfully versatile shade is ideal for all rooms within a home, and we’re going to show you how. Forget everything you think you know about grey interiors and read on below for some trendy inspiration, decorating advice and individual ideas!

1. Pairing muted grey hues with bright oranges, this room shows us that grey interior schemes are anything but boring!

Mieszkanie w szarości , Grey shade interiors
Grey shade interiors

Grey shade interiors
Grey shade interiors
Grey shade interiors

2. With a range of different grey tones, this living room offers a subtle country aesthetic, with plenty of class and character

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

If you need assistance with your home's decor and design, you can chat to a professional and get a little expert advice. Find ann interior designer here and start your home renovation today!

3. A touch of blue adds playfulness, cheer and serenity to this children’s grey bedroom

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

4. Warmer greys work beautifully in the bathroom, where shades of steel and charcoal bring depth and elegance to the space

Ladbroke Road - Master Bathroom CUBIC Studios Limited
CUBIC Studios Limited

Ladbroke Road—Master Bathroom

CUBIC Studios Limited
CUBIC Studios Limited
CUBIC Studios Limited

5. A range of contrasting grey colours are seen in this bedroom, which feels welcoming and enjoyable, while still special and sumptuous

Bedroom Kerry Holden Interiors
Kerry Holden Interiors

Bedroom

Kerry Holden Interiors
Kerry Holden Interiors
Kerry Holden Interiors

6. Grey timber laminate flooring is an on-trend option for a hard-wearing family home that ticks all the boxes

Plank Grey Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Plank Grey

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

7. This grey rug couldn’t be anymore inviting! Thick shag pile is paired with comfy furniture and chic accessories for maximum snug cosiness

Rugs bring warmth, Love4Home
Love4Home

Rugs bring warmth

Love4Home
Love4Home
Love4Home

8. Grey is also perfect for your home’s façade. Rendered in a grey stucco, this modernises the entire abode, contributing a timelessness to the structure

Fachada (Vista en miniatura del antes) Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Fachada (Vista en miniatura del antes)

Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

9. Sleek, chic and über-cool, this next living room proves to us that grey is definitely mainstay for any sophisticated living space

Shadow Grey Cavalcanti
Cavalcanti

Shadow Grey

Cavalcanti
Cavalcanti
Cavalcanti

10. When paired with dusty blue and timber hues, the grey in this room looks engaging and welcoming

​Urban Life - Tapeten mit modernem Charme, A.S. Création Tapeten AG
A.S. Création Tapeten AG

A.S. Création Tapeten AG
A.S. Création Tapeten AG
A.S. Création Tapeten AG

11. Grey can be implemented in small doses, like this throw rug and bed linen that works beautifully with the black and white colour palette

Coleccion Parallel , Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico

Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico

12. Let’s not forget the little ones – you might not think grey is a very nice colour for a baby’s room, but this room proves its perfect!

Grey Cot & Chest homify
homify

Grey Cot & Chest

homify
homify
homify

Would you like some more decorating advice? Check out: 9 one-room apartments to help you design yours and keep reading.

A chic and space-efficient monochrome home
What is your favourite colour to decorate with? Let us know below!

