The 90m² flat with everything a young family needs

If you think 90m² is too small to accommodate a growing family then think again! Today’s feature property focuses on minimalist décor, open spaces, simple accoutrements and a bright colour scheme to ensure its occupants feel comfortable, welcome and relaxed.
Designed by the Turin-based architects at Officina8A, this dwelling is rather unique and definitely a must-see. During the revitalisation and renovation of this property, the designers uncovered a range of interesting attributes and historic architectural characteristics. Beyond a false ceiling the original timber construction was discovered. This provided an eye-catching feature for one of the spaces, while contributing charm, as well as a new pulse to the décor and design of the dwelling.
Combining modern touches with the new found heritage features, the improved property features delicate furnishings, subtle finishes and an austere yet warm ambience. Redistributed and arranged, the updated abode is definitely a stylishly chic residence. To take a look inside, read on below and see what you think of this contemporary family apartment…
The first space we enter is the entrance corridor. Here the minimalist design is easily seen, with plenty of original touches combined with new features and 21st century essentials. Bright and welcoming, the timber flooring incorporates warmth, while the white walls and ceiling are effortlessly chic.
Within the dining area we’re able to see the original timber ceiling that was discovered during the renovation. Deciding to incorporate this striking feature has provided the home with a soulful aesthetic, and plenty of eye-catching, conversation-sparking moments.
The décor is also rather unique. Armless transparent Philippe Starck acrylic chairs sit around a country style table, bringing an infusion of eclecticism and trendy flair.
Inside the kitchen the palette is all-white, boasting a monochromatic minimalism that is contrasted by the single red ceiling shade. The timber flooring also breaks up the monotony of this fitting free joinery, while keeping the space inviting and usable.
Stepping back slightly we see that the original timber beam has been retained to add a further sense of interest and attention-grabbing detail.
The next room is wonderfully simple, yet boasts timeless decorating that is sure to age defiantly and suit a growing child. The timber flooring is employed throughout the property, maintaining the warmth and inviting nature of the home.
Entering the master suite we see that the flooring is slightly different. Parquet floors impart luxury and opulence, with a touch of class and refinement. This hard-wearing surface also provides an eye-catching feature for the dwelling, which is complemented against the neutral décor and finishes within.
Walk through a rather unassuming door and you’ll enter the bathroom. Nothing short of incredible, this noticeable space boasts a range of prominent features, attributes and accessories.
Let’s take a peek below…
Inside the room we notice that the designers have truly employed a beautiful array of colours and patterns. The shower itself is replete with characterful tiles, while the vanity mimics this design with its own array of patterns. Shades of blue, burgundy and grey are an unusual choice; yet work seamlessly within the minimalist home.
The second bathroom is no less impressive. Opting for a different tile, the aesthetic is still one of engagement and energy. A timber vanity and toilet panel bring the earthy scheme together, ensuring a cohesive and unified ambience.
What did you think of this home? Would you like to check out another? We recommend: A dreamy apartment which proves why neutrals rule