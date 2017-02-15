The 90m² flat with everything a young family needs

If you think 90m² is too small to accommodate a growing family then think again! Today’s feature property focuses on minimalist décor, open spaces, simple accoutrements and a bright colour scheme to ensure its occupants feel comfortable, welcome and relaxed.

Designed by the Turin-based architects at Officina8A, this dwelling is rather unique and definitely a must-see. During the revitalisation and renovation of this property, the designers uncovered a range of interesting attributes and historic architectural characteristics. Beyond a false ceiling the original timber construction was discovered. This provided an eye-catching feature for one of the spaces, while contributing charm, as well as a new pulse to the décor and design of the dwelling.

Combining modern touches with the new found heritage features, the improved property features delicate furnishings, subtle finishes and an austere yet warm ambience. Redistributed and arranged, the updated abode is definitely a stylishly chic residence. To take a look inside, read on below and see what you think of this contemporary family apartment…